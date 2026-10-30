Calciomercato Roma, interesse per Tiago Gabriel: concorrenza di Milan, Fiorentina e Premier League

🚨 #Lecce Tiago Gabriel has emerged as a serious target for Roma as interest in the Lecce defender continues to grow. 🇮🇹 Milan and Fiorentina are also monitoring the 21-year-old centre-back, with Serie A clubs considered well positioned in the race. 👀 Crystal Palace lead the Premier League interest, while Fulham and Bournemouth have also tracked the Portuguese youngster. 💰 Lecce are open to evaluating offers in the region of €25-30 million for Tiago Gabriel, who remains under contract until 2030.