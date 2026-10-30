Calciomercato Roma, interesse per Tiago Gabriel: concorrenza di Milan, Fiorentina e Premier League

🚨 #Lecce Tiago Gabriel has emerged as a serious target for Roma as interest in the Lecce defender continues to grow. 🇮🇹 Milan and Fiorentina are also monitoring the 21-year-old centre-back, with Serie A clubs considered well positioned in the race. 👀 Crystal Palace lead the Premier League interest, while Fulham and Bournemouth have also tracked the Portuguese youngster. 💰 Lecce are open to evaluating offers in the region of €25-30 million for Tiago Gabriel, who remains under contract until 2030.— Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) October 30, 2026
Tutti i martedì, mercoledì e giovedì ti aspettiamo da 19trentuno Pizza & Grill, in Via dei Genieri 9, zona EUR Cecchignola, con il nostro menù dedicato alle serate di coppe europee a soli 15 €. La par...
La Roma lavora per rinforzare il reparto offensivo in vista della sessione invernale di calciomercato. Secondo quanto riportato da Calciomercato.it, la dirigenza giallorossa avrebbe individuato tre pr...
Intervenuto a Sky Calcio Unplugged, Vincenzo Italiano, oggi allenatore del Besiktas, ha parlato di Santiago Castro, soffermandosi sul gol realizzato dall'attaccante argentino contro il Genoa. Alla dom...
Il percorso di Rodrigo Mora resta sotto osservazione anche in Portogallo. Il ct dell'Under 21 lusitana, Luis Freire, ha parlato del talento giallorosso soffermandosi soprattutto sulla fiducia che la R...
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