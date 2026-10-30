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Calciomercato Roma, interesse per Tiago Gabriel: concorrenza di Milan, Fiorentina e Premier League

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di Matteo Esposito
Thiago Gabriel
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La Roma mette gli occhi su Tiago Gabriel, difensore portoghese classe 2004 del Lecce. Secondo quanto riportato dal portale inglese, il centrale sarebbe seguito anche da Milan e Fiorentina, oltre che da diversi club di Premier League. In particolare, il Crystal Palace avrebbe manifestato un forte interesse per il giocatore, monitorato anche da Fulham e Bournemouth. Il Lecce valuterebbe il suo cartellino tra i 25 e i 30 milioni di euro e potrebbe prendere in considerazione una cessione già a gennaio.
(TEAMtalk)
VAI ALL'ARTICOLO ORIGINALE
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Anche l'esperto di calciomercato Ekrem Konur conferma l'interesse della Roma per il difensore portoghese, che sarebbe diventato un obiettivo concreto del club giallorosso. Milan e Fiorentina continuano a monitorare il classe 2004, mentre il Crystal Palace guida l'interesse dalla Premier League, seguito da Fulham e Bournemouth.
Il Lecce sarebbe disposto a valutare offerte comprese tra i 25 e i 30 milioni di euro per il giocatore, legato al club salentino da un contratto fino al 2030.

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