Calciomercato Roma, dall'Inghilterra: Dybala apre alla Premier League

In attesa di sviluppi contrattuali con la Roma, attesi dopo la sfida contro il Verona , Paulo Dybala si guarda intorno. Come scrive l'edizione inglese di Sky Sport, infatti, il fantasista argentino è aperto ad un possibile trasferimento in Premier League la prossima stagione.

Paulo Dybala is open to a move to the Premier League this summer, Sky Sports News has been told ⏩



The forward is out of contract at Roma and has been in talks over a renewal at the Italian club and the club are confident he will re-sign with them, according to Sky in Italy. pic.twitter.com/GDum9Ul2Jx

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