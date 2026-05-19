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Calciomercato Roma, dall'Inghilterra: Dybala apre alla Premier League

19/05/2026 alle 14:50.
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In attesa di sviluppi contrattuali con la Roma, attesi dopo la sfida contro il Verona, Paulo Dybala si guarda intorno. Come scrive l'edizione inglese di Sky Sport, infatti, il fantasista argentino è aperto ad un possibile trasferimento in Premier League la prossima stagione.