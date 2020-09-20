Instagram, il saluto di Under: "Grazie a tutti i tifosi per l'amore e il supporto che hanno condiviso con me fin dal primo momento" (FOTO)

Il passaggio di Under al Leicester è ormai ufficiale. Il turco Si trasferirà in Inghilterra con la formula del prestito con diritto di riscatto fissato a 23 milioni di euro. Il giocatore ha voluto salutare il club giallorosso attraverso un post sul proprio profilo Instagram, in cui si può leggere: "Tre anni fa, quando ho varcato questa porta, sono arrivato per una grande sfida. Durante il mio periodo qui, non ho amato soltanto la Roma, ma anche la città di Roma, la cultura, le persone di questa città meravigliosa. Sono sinceramente grato a tutti i tifosi per l'amore e il supporto che hanno condiviso con me fin dal primo momento. Dopo questo periodo unico, ho una nuova sfida di fronte a me. Grazie a Brendan Rodgers, allo staff e alla dirigenza, per aver creduto in me in questo nuovo capitolo. Sono grato anche alla mia famiglia e al mio agente, i quali mi hanno sempre supportato. Non vedo l'ora di portare la mia passione sul campo".