Calciomercato Roma, occhi su Salah-Eddine: i giallorossi preparano l'offerta. Sul terzino anche il PSV

La Roma è alla ricerca di un nuovo esterno sinistro per sostituire Nicola Zalewski e il partente Samuel Dahl (vicino al Benfica). Come rivelato dal giornalista olandese Tim van Duijn, il nome caldo è il classe 2002 del Twente Anass Salah-Eddine e sulle sue tracce c'è anche il PSV. Il ventitreenne vuole lasciare il club, motivo per cui non giocherà nel match di campionato contro il Go Ahead Eagles.

Arrivano conferme anche da Fabrizio Romano: la trattativa non sarà facile poiché il Twente lo considera un giocatore chiave, ma la Roma è intenzionata ad accaparrarsi Salah-Eddine presentando un'offerta importante. Inoltre anche il PSV è in corsa.

??? AS Roma and PSV Eindhoven have approached Twente for talented left back Anass Salah-Eddine.

Not an easy deal as Twente see him as key player, but Roma are trying to make it happen with important proposal…

…and PSV are in the race too, as @TimvanDuijn14 reports. pic.twitter.com/AMV4asgQdL

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 2, 2025