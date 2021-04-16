Twitter, Rashford a Smalling dopo la notizia del furto: "Spero tu stia bene"

"Un pensiero a te, Chris Smalling, e alla tua amata famiglia. Davvero triste svegliarsi e leggere quella notizia stamattina. Non posso immaginare come ti senti ma spero tu stia bene", con questo messaggio su Twitter, Marcus Rashford, calciatore del Manchester United, ha mostrato la propria vicinanza a Smalling, vittima nella notte di un furto ad opera di ladri armati nella propria abitazione.

Thinking about you @ChrisSmalling and your lovely family. So sorry to wake up to the news this morning. Can’t imagine how you’re feeling but I hope you’re ok ♥️

