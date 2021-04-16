Twitter, Rashford a Smalling dopo la notizia del furto: "Spero tu stia bene"

16/04/2021 alle 13:57.
rashford-smalling

"Un pensiero a te, Chris Smalling, e alla tua amata famiglia. Davvero triste svegliarsi e leggere quella notizia stamattina. Non posso immaginare come ti senti ma spero tu stia bene", con questo messaggio su , Marcus Rashford, calciatore del Manchester United, ha mostrato la propria vicinanza a Smalling, vittima nella notte di un furto ad opera di ladri armati nella propria abitazione.

