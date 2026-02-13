Calciomercato Roma: Celik dice no a 2,8 mln annui. Juventus in pole

Secondo quanto svelato dall'esperto di mercato Ekrem Konur, Zeki Celik avrebbe rifiutato un'offerta di rinnovo di contratto da parte della Roma pari a circa 2,8 milioni di euro all'anno. Sul giocatore da tempo è in pole position la Juventus di Luciano Spalletti, ma anche l'Inter sta monitorando la situazione. Ad oggi sono molto alte le chances che il terzino turco rimanga in serie A anche nella prossima stagione.

? Juventus leading the race, Inter also interested.

? Roma’s renewal offer of €2.8M per year rejected.

? Open to departure, will be free this summer. pic.twitter.com/ke4VPPHiCt

