Como, il presidente Suwarso: "Fabregas resta qui. Abbiamo comunicato il nostro rifiuto direttamente all'Inter"

Fabregas resta al Como. Nonostante il tentativo dell'Inter, il presidente Suwarso è stato chiaro sul tema: "Abbiamo comunicato il nostro rifiuto direttamente al presidente dell'Inter, che lo ha riconosciuto con la cortesia e la chiarezza che ci si aspetta da due società che hanno rispetto reciproco".

Ha concluso poi Suwarso: "Per questo motivo, trattiamo le voci insistenti sul loro interesse per il nostro allenatore come pura fantasia: difficilmente qualcuno insisterebbe dopo una risposta così chiara. Soprattutto un club del calibro dell'Inter".

? Como president Mirwan Suwarso on Inter-Fabregas: “We have communicated our refusal directly to the president of Inter, who has recognised it with the courtesy and clarity that is expected among clubs that have mutual respect”.

“For this reason, we treat rumours insistent on… pic.twitter.com/n14wh5wvfF

