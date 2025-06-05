Como, il presidente Suwarso: "Fabregas resta qui. Abbiamo comunicato il nostro rifiuto direttamente all'Inter"

05/06/2025 alle 12:41.
Fabregas resta al Como. Nonostante il tentativo dell'Inter, il presidente Suwarso è stato chiaro sul tema: "Abbiamo comunicato il nostro rifiuto direttamente al presidente dell'Inter, che lo ha riconosciuto con la cortesia e la chiarezza che ci si aspetta da due società che hanno rispetto reciproco".

Ha concluso poi Suwarso: "Per questo motivo, trattiamo le voci insistenti sul loro interesse per il nostro allenatore come pura fantasia: difficilmente qualcuno insisterebbe dopo una risposta così chiara. Soprattutto un club del calibro dell'Inter".