France Football: tutti i premi assegnati (FOTO)

Serata di premiazioni al Théâtre du Châtelet di Parigi. Il trofeo più importante assegnato da France Football è sicuramente il Pallone d'Oro, vinto da Karim Benzema, il quale ha preceduto Sadio Mané e Kevin De Bruyne. Ecco gli altri riconoscimenti: Pallone d'Oro Femminile (miglior calciatrice al mondo), Trofeo Yashin (miglior portiere al mondo), Premio Kopa (miglior calciatore Under 21 al mondo), Premio Socrates (miglior gesto di solidarietà), Trofeo Gerd Muller (miglior marcatore stagionale). Inoltre è stato premiato anche il miglior club dell'anno.
Ecco i vincitori dei trofei:
- Pallone d'Oro: Karim Benzema
- Pallone d'Oro Femminile: Alexia Putellas
- Trofeo Yashin: Courtois
- Premio Kopa: Gavi
- Premio Socrates: Mané
- Premio Muller: Lewandowski
- Club dell'anno: Manchester City
Here is the podium for the 2022 Ballon d'Or ?#ballondor pic.twitter.com/lxQN1q8rk4
Here is the podium for the 2022 Women's Ballon d'Or !#ballondor pic.twitter.com/H8JN2uAhXy
Here is the podium for the 2022 Yachine Trophy ?#ballondor #tropheeyachine pic.twitter.com/bf2WTCOzDM
Here is the podium for the 2022 Kopa Trophy ?#ballondor #tropheekopa pic.twitter.com/phIZFYsxqh
Sadio Mané wins the Socrates Award! #PrixSocrates with @peaceandsport#ballondor pic.twitter.com/9bEB2ammnW
Robert Lewandowski wins the Gerd Müller Award! The best striker of the year! ?
Congrats @lewy_official! #trophéeGerdMuller #ballondor pic.twitter.com/H3FolGSQaH
Manchester City is the club of the year!
Congrats @ManCity ?#clubdelannée #ballondor pic.twitter.com/Xy7rFOiAka
