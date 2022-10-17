France Football: tutti i premi assegnati (FOTO)

17/10/2022 alle 23:49.
karim-benzema

Serata di premiazioni al Théâtre du Châtelet di Parigi. Il trofeo più importante assegnato da France Football è sicuramente il Pallone d'Oro, vinto da Karim Benzema, il quale ha preceduto Sadio Mané e Kevin De Bruyne. Ecco gli altri riconoscimenti: Pallone d'Oro Femminile (miglior calciatrice al mondo), Trofeo Yashin (miglior al mondo), Premio Kopa (miglior calciatore Under 21 al mondo), Premio Socrates (miglior gesto di solidarietà), Trofeo Gerd Muller (miglior marcatore stagionale). Inoltre è stato premiato anche il miglior club dell'anno.

Ecco i vincitori dei trofei:

  • Pallone d'Oro: Karim Benzema
  • Pallone d'Oro Femminile: Alexia Putellas
  • Trofeo Yashin: Courtois
  • Premio Kopa: Gavi
  • Premio Socrates: Mané
  • Premio Muller: Lewandowski
  • Club dell'anno: Manchester City

