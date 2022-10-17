France Football: tutti i premi assegnati (FOTO)

Serata di premiazioni al Théâtre du Châtelet di Parigi. Il trofeo più importante assegnato da France Football è sicuramente il Pallone d'Oro, vinto da Karim Benzema, il quale ha preceduto Sadio Mané e Kevin De Bruyne. Ecco gli altri riconoscimenti: Pallone d'Oro Femminile (miglior calciatrice al mondo), Trofeo Yashin (miglior portiere al mondo), Premio Kopa (miglior calciatore Under 21 al mondo), Premio Socrates (miglior gesto di solidarietà), Trofeo Gerd Muller (miglior marcatore stagionale). Inoltre è stato premiato anche il miglior club dell'anno.

Ecco i vincitori dei trofei:

Pallone d'Oro: Karim Benzema



Pallone d'Oro Femminile: Alexia Putellas

Trofeo Yashin: Courtois

Premio Kopa: Gavi

Premio Socrates: Mané

Premio Muller: Lewandowski

Club dell'anno: Manchester City

Here is the podium for the 2022 Ballon d'Or ?#ballondor pic.twitter.com/lxQN1q8rk4 — Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) October 17, 2022