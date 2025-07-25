Calciomercato Roma, dall'Inghilterra: contatto con il Feyenoord per Paixao. Il Leeds supera il Marsiglia con un'offerta da oltre 26 milioni di sterline più bonus

25/07/2025
Igor Paixao è uno dei nomi più caldi del mercato e anche la Roma è interessata all'esterno brasiliano, ma sulle sue tracce ci sono Marsiglia e Leeds. Secondo quanto svelato dai giornalisti Zinny Boswell e Anthony Joseph di Sky Sports UK, il club inglese vuole bruciare la concorrenza e ha presentato al Feyenoord un'offerta da oltre 26 milioni di sterline più bonus. La proposta dell'OM (circa 26 milioni totali) è inferiore a quella del Leeds, mentre i giallorossi hanno manifestato il proprio interesse ma al momento non hanno presentato alcuna offerta.

Gli stessi giornalisti rivelano un contratto tra la Roma e il Feyenoord per Igor Paixao, ma al momento si tratta di una semplice manifestazione d'interesse. Ad oggi Marsiglia e Leeds sono molto più avanti dei giallorossi.