Calciomercato Roma, dall'Inghilterra: contatto con il Feyenoord per Paixao. Il Leeds supera il Marsiglia con un'offerta da oltre 26 milioni di sterline più bonus

Igor Paixao è uno dei nomi più caldi del mercato e anche la Roma è interessata all'esterno brasiliano, ma sulle sue tracce ci sono Marsiglia e Leeds. Secondo quanto svelato dai giornalisti Zinny Boswell e Anthony Joseph di Sky Sports UK, il club inglese vuole bruciare la concorrenza e ha presentato al Feyenoord un'offerta da oltre 26 milioni di sterline più bonus. La proposta dell'OM (circa 26 milioni totali) è inferiore a quella del Leeds, mentre i giallorossi hanno manifestato il proprio interesse ma al momento non hanno presentato alcuna offerta.

Leeds United have made a bid in excess of £26m for Feyenoord winger Igor Paixao. #LUFC were biding their time as Marseille negotiated for the 25yo. #OM were proposing around £26m and this offer from #LUFC is understood to go above that with add-ons. (W/ @AnthonyRJoseph ?) https://t.co/EWrpi2cath pic.twitter.com/jgA50xOVJf

Gli stessi giornalisti rivelano un contratto tra la Roma e il Feyenoord per Igor Paixao, ma al momento si tratta di una semplice manifestazione d'interesse. Ad oggi Marsiglia e Leeds sono molto più avanti dei giallorossi.

Roma have made contact with Feyenoord over #LUFC target Igor Paixao. Simply an expression of interest at this stage, with Marseille and Leeds United much further along in their pursuit of the 25yo winger. Roma keen but no offer yet (W/ @AnthonyRJoseph ?) https://t.co/ev3ININrRh

UPDATE: Roma have expressed their interest in Feyenoord winger Igor Paixao.

Leeds United & Marseille are locked in talks with the Dutch club over a deal for the 25yo.

Now, it has emerged #ASRoma have also made their interest known but are yet to bid.

(w/@ZinnyBoswell)#LUFC https://t.co/zbCByRqeET

— Anthony Joseph (@AnthonyRJoseph) July 25, 2025