Calciomercato Roma, dalla Germania: David verso la Premier League, il Lille chiede 20/25 milioni

Jonathan David lascerà il Lille in questa sessione di mercato e tra i tanti club interessati c'è anche la Roma. Secondo quanto riportato dal giornalista Florian Plettenberg di Sky Sport DE, la destinazione più probabile è però la Premier League. Nelle ultime ore il Chelsea e il West Ham hanno chiesto informazioni sul centravanti canadese e anche il Manchester United lo segue da tempo. Il Lille valuta il classe 2000 circa 20/25 milioni di euro.

? | ⚒️ Chelsea and West Ham are seriously interested in Jonathan #David! #CFC have inquired about the 24 y/o top striker from Lille in recent days. #WHUFC have also gathered information. He’s also on the shortlist of ManUtd. A move to the Premier League is currently the most… pic.twitter.com/kbIDscP181

— Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) June 25, 2024