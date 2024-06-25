Calciomercato Roma, dalla Germania: David verso la Premier League, il Lille chiede 20/25 milioni

25/06/2024 alle 13:46.
Jonathan David lascerà il Lille in questa sessione di mercato e tra i tanti club interessati c'è anche la Roma. Secondo quanto riportato dal giornalista Florian Plettenberg di Sky Sport DE, la destinazione più probabile è però la Premier League. Nelle ultime ore il Chelsea e il West Ham hanno chiesto informazioni sul centravanti canadese e anche il Manchester United lo segue da tempo. Il Lille valuta il classe 2000 circa 20/25 milioni di euro.
