Calciomercato Roma, acquistato Volpato: giovane centrocampista rinforzo per l'Under 17 di Piccareta (FOTO)

Dopo l'acquisto di Oliver Jürgens ufficializzato nella giornata di ieri, arriva un altro rinforzo per la Roma Under 17 di Fabrizio Piccareta. Si tratta di Cristian Volpato, giovanissimo centrocampista australiano di origini italiane, proveniente dall'Australasian Soccer Academy il quale oggi ha firmato un contratto che lo legherà ai colori giallorossi fino al 2022. "L'ho sognato per tutta la vita, vorrei ringraziare la mia famiglia per aver creduto in me e aver fatto molti sacrifici per aiutarmi a essere ciò che sono oggi - il post pubblicato dal giocatore sul proprio profilo Instagram - Vorrei anche ringraziare Tony Basha dell'Australasian Soccer Academy per avermi tenuto sotto la sua ala, aiutandomi a ritrovare la fiducia in me e per avermi portato a Roma dove ho firmato un contratto per tre anni. Sono molto grato per questa opportunità che questo grande club mi ha dato. Non vedo l'ora di vedere cosa mi riserva il futuro. Forza Roma!"