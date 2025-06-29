Calciomercato Roma, accordo col Besikitas per Abraham: affare da 20 milioni di euro

Dopo l'esperienza al Milan in prestito, ora Tammy Abraham è pronto ad una nuova avventura, stavolta in Turchia. Come fa sapere l'esperto di calciomercato, infatti, il Besiktas ha raggiunto un accordo verbale per l'attaccante inglese.

La cifra dell'operazione si aggira intorno ai 20 milioni di euro e Abraham, al contrario di quanto era successo per lo Zenit, ha già dato il suo benestare all'affare ed è pronto a volare in Turchia.

?? EXCLUSIVE: Besiktas reach verbal agreement to sign Tammy Abraham on permanent deal from AS Roma, here we go!

Transfer fee around €20m. Abraham has accepted the destination. Time for paperwork between clubs.

Tanmy, set to fly to Turkey. ⚪️⚫️✈️ pic.twitter.com/AZSW5LBHE8

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 29, 2025