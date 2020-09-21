Calciomercato Roma: c'è pessimismo per Milik. Intanto la Juve vira su Morata

Col passare delle ore non sembra sbloccarsi l'affare tra Roma e Napoli per portare in giallorosso Arek Milik. Come scrive il giornalista Daniele Longo su twitter filtra ora pessimismo per quanto riguarda il buon esito della trattativa. Il che mette in stand-by anche l'operazione tra Juventus e Dzeko, con i bianconeri che, come aggiunge Fabrizio Romano, in queste ultime hanno virato prepotentemente su Alvaro Morata.

? Filtra pessimismo sull'affare #Milik-#Roma, i giallorossi potrebbero virare su altri obiettivi — Daniele Longo (@86_longo) September 21, 2020

Juventus and Roma have still not completed the deal for Edin Dzeko > Juve and Arkadiusz Milik > Juve. During the weekend and also today the deal has been in stand-by after Milik issues. And now Juventus are back in talks with Atlético for Àlvaro Morata! ⚪️⚫️ @DiMarzio @SkySport — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 21, 2020

Come aggiunge Nicolò Schira, nonostante il ritorno di fiamma per Morata, lo spagnolo continua ad essere il piano B per la società bianconera. Il preferito da Pirlo per l'attacco, infatti, resta Edin Dzeko.