Calciomercato Roma: c'è pessimismo per Milik. Intanto la Juve vira su Morata

21/09/2020 alle 13:02.
milik-2

Col passare delle ore non sembra sbloccarsi l'affare tra Roma e Napoli per portare in giallorosso Arek Milik. Come scrive il giornalista Daniele Longo su filtra ora pessimismo per quanto riguarda il buon esito della trattativa. Il che mette in stand-by anche l'operazione tra e , con i bianconeri che, come aggiunge Fabrizio Romano, in queste ultime hanno virato prepotentemente su Alvaro Morata.

Come aggiunge Nicolò Schira, nonostante il ritorno di fiamma per Morata, lo spagnolo continua ad essere il piano B per la società bianconera. Il preferito da Pirlo per l'attacco, infatti, resta .

