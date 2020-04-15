EXCLUSIVE: Gent rule out a summer move for Chakvetadze

The transfer window looks set to be severely delayed due to Covid-19 but one player that seems unlikely to be heading to the Eternal City this summer is Gent midfielder Giorgi Chakvetadze.

In an exclusive interview with LaRoma24.it, Gent Technical Director Michael Louwagie was keen to point out that the 20-year-old Georgian international will not be added to the Giallorossi squad for the 2020-21 campaign. When asked whether there had been any contact he revealed that; “No, we have not had any contact from Roma”. When quizzed on whether there was any chance of bringing the exciting youngster to the Italian capital, he simply replied; “I exclude all possibilities”.

