VIDEO - Trigoria: pioggia di selfie per Abraham tra l'entusiasmo dei tifosi

Trigoria: pioggia di selfie per Abraham tra l'entusiasmo dei tifosi

09/09/2021 alle 19:39.
Si è subito integrato nella nuova realtà romanista Tammy Abraham, che dopo l'allenamento odierno è stato fermato appena fuori dal '' di Trigoria per scattare selfie insieme ai suoi nuovi tifosi. Il nuovo attaccante della Roma si è prestato per le foto di rito con bambini e ragazzi, come testimoniato da un video pubblicato su da Angelo Mangiante.

 

