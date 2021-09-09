VIDEO - Trigoria: pioggia di selfie per Abraham tra l'entusiasmo dei tifosi

Si è subito integrato nella nuova realtà romanista Tammy Abraham, che dopo l'allenamento odierno è stato fermato appena fuori dal 'Fulvio Bernardini' di Trigoria per scattare selfie insieme ai suoi nuovi tifosi. Il nuovo attaccante della Roma si è prestato per le foto di rito con bambini e ragazzi, come testimoniato da un video pubblicato su Twitter da Angelo Mangiante.

Smile and kindness from Tammy Abraham to the fans who are waiting for him after training. A lot of enthusiasm in Rome for the new idol of the fans. After his perfect start in Serie A, next match vs Sassuolo on Sunday. @SkySport @tammyabraham pic.twitter.com/qaei1VIhHa

— Angelo Mangiante (@angelomangiante) September 9, 2021