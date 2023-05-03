Tournée: il 26 luglio amichevole col Tottenham a Singapore. In Corea con Wolverhampton e Incheon

Roma e Tottenham si ritroveranno questa estate nel tour che coinvolgerà entrambe le squadre in Asia. A Singapore, il prossimo 26 luglio, gli spurs hanno annunciato che sfideranno in amichevole proprio i giallorossi allenati da José Mourinho che prima di accettare l'incarico da Trigoria era il manager degli inglesi.

Anche la scorsa estate, ad Haifa, Roma e Tottenham si affrontarono in amichevole con vittoria giallorossa firmata da Ibanez.

?? We are delighted to announce that our Men’s First Team will visit Singapore to take on AS Roma on Wednesday 26 July during this summer’s Asia-Pacific Tour 2023.

— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 3, 2023