Tournée: il 26 luglio amichevole col Tottenham a Singapore. In Corea con Wolverhampton e Incheon

03/05/2023 alle 10:40.
korea-tour-logo

Roma e Tottenham si ritroveranno questa estate nel tour che coinvolgerà entrambe le squadre in Asia. A Singapore, il prossimo 26 luglio, gli spurs hanno annunciato che sfideranno in amichevole proprio i giallorossi allenati da José Mourinho che prima di accettare l'incarico da Trigoria era il manager degli inglesi.

Anche la scorsa estate, ad Haifa, Roma e Tottenham si affrontarono in amichevole con vittoria giallorossa firmata da Ibanez.

La Roma disputerà altre due sfide stavolta in Corea: il 29 sarà in campo contro il Wolverhampton all'Incheon Asiad Stadium mentre il 1 agosto, nello stesso impianto, affronterà l'Incheon United.

Ultime notizie...