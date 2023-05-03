Tournée: il 26 luglio amichevole col Tottenham a Singapore. In Corea con Wolverhampton e Incheon

Roma e Tottenham si ritroveranno questa estate nel tour che coinvolgerà entrambe le squadre in Asia. A Singapore, il prossimo 26 luglio, gli spurs hanno annunciato che sfideranno in amichevole proprio i giallorossi allenati da José Mourinho che prima di accettare l'incarico da Trigoria era il manager degli inglesi.
Anche la scorsa estate, ad Haifa, Roma e Tottenham si affrontarono in amichevole con vittoria giallorossa firmata da Ibanez.
?? We are delighted to announce that our Men’s First Team will visit Singapore to take on AS Roma on Wednesday 26 July during this summer’s Asia-Pacific Tour 2023.
La Roma disputerà altre due sfide stavolta in Corea: il 29 sarà in campo contro il Wolverhampton all'Incheon Asiad Stadium mentre il 1 agosto, nello stesso impianto, affronterà l'Incheon United.
CONFIRMED | Following three matches will be held in South Korea this Summer:
Celtic vs Wolves
26 July, Suwon WC Stadium
Wolves vs AS Roma
29 July, Incheon Asiad Stadium
Incheon United vs AS Roma
1 August, Incheon Asiad Stadium#kleague pic.twitter.com/sTvLlSaGlx
