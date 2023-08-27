I VOTI DEGLI ALTRI - Smalling 'sembra un altro', Paredes 'lento', Solbakken 'entra ma non si vede'

La Roma scivola in casa del Verona perdendo 2-1. Solo due le sufficienze in casa giallorossa: Belotti (6.28) e Aouar (6.35). Male la difesa, a partire da Rui Patricio (4.14) "Con lui saranno mesi lunghi" scrive Il Corriere della Sera. Grave insufficienza anche per Paredes (4,85) "L'esordio da titolare non è un granché" il commento de Il Messaggero e Smalling (4.78) che "Sembra un altro rispetto allo scorso anno" dice di lui Il Tempo

LA MEDIA VOTO DELLE PAGELLE DEI QUOTIDIANI (Gazzetta dello Sport, Il Messaggero, Corriere dello Sport, Tempo, Corriere della Sera, Repubblica, Il Romanista)

Rui Patricio 4,14;

Mancini 5.57,

Smalling 4,78,

Llorente 4,92;

Kristensen 5,07,

Pellegrini 5,85,

Paredes 4,85,

Cristante 5.92,

Zalewski 5.71;

Dybala 5,14,

Belotti 6,28.

Mourinho 5,21

El Shaarawy 6

Spinazzola 5,71.

Aouar 6,35.

Karsdorp 5,5

Solbakken 5,07.

