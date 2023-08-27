I VOTI DEGLI ALTRI - Smalling 'sembra un altro', Paredes 'lento', Solbakken 'entra ma non si vede'

La Roma scivola in casa del Verona perdendo 2-1. Solo due le sufficienze in casa giallorossa: Belotti (6.28) e Aouar (6.35). Male la difesa, a partire da Rui Patricio (4.14) "Con lui saranno mesi lunghi" scrive Il Corriere della Sera. Grave insufficienza anche per Paredes (4,85) "L'esordio da titolare non è un granché" il commento de Il Messaggero e Smalling (4.78) che "Sembra un altro rispetto allo scorso anno" dice di lui Il Tempo
LA MEDIA VOTO DELLE PAGELLE DEI QUOTIDIANI (Gazzetta dello Sport, Il Messaggero, Corriere dello Sport, Tempo, Corriere della Sera, Repubblica, Il Romanista)
Rui Patricio 4,14;
Mancini 5.57,
Smalling 4,78,
Llorente 4,92;
Kristensen 5,07,
Pellegrini 5,85,
Paredes 4,85,
Cristante 5.92,
Zalewski 5.71;
Dybala 5,14,
Belotti 6,28.
Mourinho 5,21
El Shaarawy 6
Spinazzola 5,71.
Aouar 6,35.
Karsdorp 5,5
Solbakken 5,07.
LA GAZZETTA DELLO SPORT
Rui Patricio 5;
Mancini 5.5,
Smalling 5,
Llorente 5;
Kristensen 5,
Pellegrini 6.5,
Paredes 4,5,
Cristante 5.5,
Zalewski 5.5;
Dybala 5,
Belotti 6.
Mourinho 5.
El Shaarawy 6,5
Spinazzola 5,5
Aouar 6
Karsdorp 5,5
Solbakken 5
IL MESSAGGERO
Rui Patricio 4;
Mancini 5.5,
Smalling 4,5,
Llorente 5;
Kristensen 5,
Pellegrini 6.5,
Paredes 5,
Cristante 6,
Zalewski 6;
Dybala 5,5,
Belotti 6.
Mourinho 5,5.
El Shaarawy 6
Spinazzola 5,5
Aouar 6,5
Karsdorp 5,5
Solbakken 5,5
IL CORRIERE DELLO SPORT
Rui Patricio 4;
Mancini 5.5,
Smalling 5,
Llorente 5;
Kristensen 5,
Pellegrini 5.5,
Paredes 5,
Cristante 6,
Zalewski 6;
Dybala 5,
Belotti 6.5,
Mourinho 5.5,
El Shaarawy 6,
Spinazzola 6,
Aouar 6,5
Karsdorp 5,5
Solbakken 5.5.
IL TEMPO
Rui Patricio 4;
Mancini 6,
Smalling 5,
Llorente 5;
Kristensen 5,5
Pellegrini 5.5,
Paredes 5,
Cristante 6,
Zalewski 5.5;
Dybala 6,
Belotti 6.5.
Mourinho 5.
El Shaarawy 6,
Spinazzola 6,
Aouar 6,5
Karsdorp 6
Solbakken 5.5.
CORRIERE DELLA SERA
Rui Patricio 4;
Mancini 5,
Smalling 4,
Llorente 4;
Kristensen 5,
Pellegrini 5,
Paredes 5,
Cristante 6,
Zalewski 5;
Dybala 4,
Belotti 6.
Mourinho 5.
El Shaarawy 6
Spinazzola 5,5
Aouar 6.5,
Karsdorp 5,5
Solbakken 4
LA REPUBBLICA
Rui Patricio 4;
Mancini 6,
Smalling 5.5,
Llorente 5;
Kristensen 5,
Pellegrini 6,
Paredes 4,5,
Cristante 5.5,
Zalewski 6;
Dybala 5,
Belotti 6.5.
Mourinho 5.
El Shaarawy 6
Spinazzola 6
Aouar 6,5
Karsdorp SV
Solbakken 5
IL ROMANISTA
Rui Patricio 4;
Mancini 5.5,
Smalling 4.5,
Llorente 5.5;
Kristensen 5,
Pellegrini 6,
Paredes 5,
Cristante 6.5,
Zalewski 6;
Dybala 5,5
Belotti 6.5.
Mourinho 5.5.
El Shaarawy 5,5
Spinazzola 5,5
Aouar 6
Karsdorp 5
Solbakken 5