I VOTI DEGLI ALTRI - Reynolds "sguardo spaurito da dilettante". Kumbulla "Imbarazzante". Carles Perez "Non chiamatela nota positiva"

LAROMA24.IT - Ieri sera la Roma di José Mourinho ha subito una pesantissima sconfitta in Conference League, perdendo 6-1 contro il Bodo. Nessun giocatore giallorosso ha brillato nel match in Norvegia, ma ci sono dei calciatori che hanno fatto peggio degli altri. Per esempio è il caso di Marash Kumbulla (3.5), colpevole in diversi gol segnati dalla squadra norvegese.

Prestazione molto negativa anche per Reynolds (3.8), apparso costantemente in difficoltà durante il match.

Serata da dimenticare anche per José Mourinho (3.8), che è stato il primo a prendersi la responsabilità per quanto accaduto.

L'unico a salvarsi è stato Carles Perez (5.3), forse anche per via del gol segnato.

LA MEDIA-VOTO DELLE PAGELLE DEI QUOTIDIANI (Il Messaggero, Corriere dello Sport, Gazzetta dello Sport, Il Tempo, Corriere della Sera, La Repubblica, Il Romanista)

Rui Patricio 4,5

Reynolds 3.8

Ibanez 3.9

Kumbulla 3.5

Calafiori 3.7

Diawara 4

Darboe 4.3

Carles Perez 5.3

Villar 3.9

El Shaarawy 4.3

Borja Mayoral 4

Shomurodov 3.8

Mkhitaryan 4.2

Cristante 4

Pellegrini 4.5

Abraham 4.2

Mourinho 3.8





IL MESSAGGERO

Rui Patricio 4

Reynolds 4

Ibanez 4

Kumbulla 4

Calafiori 4

Diawara 4,5

Darboe 5

Carles Perez 6

Villar 4

El Shaarawy 5

Borja Mayoral 4

Shomurodov 4

Mkhitaryan 4,5

Cristante 5

Pellegrini 5

Abraham 4,5

Mourinho 4

CORRIERE DELLO SPORT

Rui Patricio 5,5

Reynolds 4,5

Ibanez 5

Kumbulla 4

Calafiori 4

Diawara 4,5

Darboe 5

Carles Perez 6

Villar 4,5

El Shaarawy 5

Borja Mayoral 4,5

Shomurodov sv

Mkhitaryan 5

Cristante 5

Pellegrini 5,5

Abraham 5,5

Mourinho 4

GAZZETTA DELLO SPORT

Rui Patricio 4,5

Reynolds 4

Ibanez 4,5

Kumbulla 4

Calafiori 4

Diawara 4

Darboe 4

Carles Perez 5

Villar 4

El Shaarawy 5

Borja Mayoral 4,5

Shomurodov 4

Mkhitaryan 4

Cristante 4

Pellegrini 4,5

Abraham 4

Mourinho 4

IL TEMPO

Rui Patricio 4

Reynolds 4

Ibanez 4

Kumbulla 4

Calafiori 4

Diawara 4

Darboe 5

Carles Perez 5

Villar 4

El Shaarawy 4

Borja Mayoral 4

Shomurodov 4

Mkhitaryan 4

Cristante 4

Pellegrini 4

Abraham 4

Mourinho 4

CORRIERE DELLA SERA

Rui Patricio 4

Reynolds 3

Ibanez 3

Kumbulla 2

Calafiori 3

Diawara 3,5

Darboe 4

Carles Perez 5,5

Villar 4

El Shaarawy 3

Borja Mayoral 4

Shomurodov 4

Mkhitaryan 4

Cristante 4

Pellegrini 4

Abraham 4

Mourinho 4

LA REPUBBLICA

Rui Patricio 5

Reynolds 3

Ibanez 3

Kumbulla 3

Calafiori 3

Diawara 4

Darboe 3

Carles Perez 5

Villar 3

El Shaarawy 4

Borja Mayoral 3

Shomurodov 3

Mkhitaryan 4

Cristante 2

Pellegrini 4

Abraham 4

Mourinho 3

IL ROMANISTA

Rui Patricio 4,5

Reynolds 4

Ibanez 4

Kumbulla 4

Calafiori 4

Diawara 4

Darboe 4,5

Carles Perez 5

Villar 4

El Shaarawy 4,5

Borja Mayoral 4

Shomurodov 4

Mkhitaryan 4,5

Cristante 4

Pellegrini 4,5

Abraham 4

Mourinho 4