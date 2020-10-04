I VOTI DEGLI ALTRI - Pedro: "Sopraffino" - Mirante: "Tiene a galla la Roma" - Dzeko: "In penombra"

04/10/2020 alle 09:06.
LAROMA24.IT - La Roma torna da Udine con la prima vittoria stagionale grazie al gol di Pedro. L'ex Chelsea è stato il migliore in campo (7) e ha confezionato una splendida rete: "Col destro indovina una perla che bacia il palo prima di valere la prima firma da romanista". Bene anche Mirante (6.41): "Nella ripresa si affida all'istinto e al senso della posizione, chiudendo ancora la porta. Finora l'unico a trafiggerlo è stato Ronaldo". Male (4.85): "Poco vorace sotto rete e nella ripresa in penombra anche lontano dall'area". Insufficienti anche Mkhitryan (5.35) e Pellegrini (5.91). Promosso Fonseca (6.07): "Conquista il primo successo stagionale confermando la formazione che aveva messo sotto la . A Udine soffre, ma saperlo fare è anche un merito".

LA MEDIA-VOTO DELLE PAGELLE DEI QUOTIDIANI (Il Messaggero, Il Tempo, Gazzetta dello Sport, Corriere della Sera, Corriere dello Sport, La Repubblica, Il Romanista)

Mirante 6.41
Mancini 5.83
Ibanez 6.75
Kumbulla 6.33
Santon 6
Pellegrini 5.91
Veretout 6.14
Spinazzola 6.42
Pedro 7
Mkhitaryan 5.35
4.85

Carles Perez 5.75
Cristante NG
Kluivert NG
Villar NG

Fonseca 6.07

IL MESSAGGERO

Mirante 6.5
Mancini 6
Ibanez 6
Kumbulla 6.5
Santon 6
Pellegrini 6
Veretout 6.5
Spinazzola 6
Pedro 7
Mkhitaryan 5
5

Carles Perez NG
Cristante NG
Kluivert NG
Villar NG

Fonseca 6

CORRIERE DELLO SPORT

Mirante 6.5
Mancini 6
Ibanez 7
Kumbulla 6.5
Santon 6
Pellegrini 6
Veretout 6
Spinazzola 6.5
Pedro 7.5
Mkhitaryan 5.5
5

Carles Perez 5.5
Cristante NG
Kluivert NG
Villar NG

Fonseca 6

LA GAZZETTA DELLO SPORT

Mirante 6.5
Mancini 5.5
Ibanez 7
Kumbulla 6
Santon 6.5
Pellegrini 6.5
Veretout 6
Spinazzola 6.5
Pedro 7
Mkhitaryan 5.5
5

Carles Perez 6
Cristante NG
Kluivert NG
Villar NG

Fonseca 6.5

IL TEMPO

Mirante 6
Mancini 6
Ibanez 7
Kumbulla 6.5
Santon 6
Pellegrini 5
Veretout 6.5
Spinazzola 6.5
Pedro 7
Mkhitaryan 5
4.5

Carles Perez 6
Cristante NG
Kluivert NG
Villar NG

Fonseca 6

LA REPUBBLICA

Mirante 6.5
Mancini 6
Ibanez 7.5
Kumbulla 6
Santon 5.5
Pellegrini 6.5
Veretout 6
Spinazzola 6.5
Pedro 7
Mkhitaryan 5.5
5

Carles Perez 5.5
Cristante NG
Kluivert NG
Villar NG

Fonseca 6

CORRIERE DELLA SERA

Mirante 6.5
Mancini 5.5
Ibanez 6
Kumbulla 6.5
Santon 6
Pellegrini 6.5
Veretout 5.5
Spinazzola 6.5
Pedro 7
Mkhitaryan 5
4

Carles Perez 5.5
Cristante NG
Kluivert NG
Villar NG

Fonseca 5.5

IL ROMANISTA

Mirante 7
Mancini 6.5
Ibanez 7
Kumbulla 6.5
Santon 6
Pellegrini 6
Veretout 6.5
Spinazzola 6.5
Pedro 7
Mkhitaryan 6
5.5

Carles Perez 6
Cristante 6
Kluivert NG
Villar NG

Fonseca 6.5

