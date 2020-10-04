I VOTI DEGLI ALTRI - Pedro: "Sopraffino" - Mirante: "Tiene a galla la Roma" - Dzeko: "In penombra"

LAROMA24.IT - La Roma torna da Udine con la prima vittoria stagionale grazie al gol di Pedro. L'ex Chelsea è stato il migliore in campo (7) e ha confezionato una splendida rete: "Col destro indovina una perla che bacia il palo prima di valere la prima firma da romanista". Bene anche Mirante (6.41): "Nella ripresa si affida all'istinto e al senso della posizione, chiudendo ancora la porta. Finora l'unico a trafiggerlo è stato Ronaldo". Male Dzeko (4.85): "Poco vorace sotto rete e nella ripresa in penombra anche lontano dall'area". Insufficienti anche Mkhitryan (5.35) e Pellegrini (5.91). Promosso Fonseca (6.07): "Conquista il primo successo stagionale confermando la formazione che aveva messo sotto la Juve. A Udine soffre, ma saperlo fare è anche un merito".
LA MEDIA-VOTO DELLE PAGELLE DEI QUOTIDIANI (Il Messaggero, Il Tempo, Gazzetta dello Sport, Corriere della Sera, Corriere dello Sport, La Repubblica, Il Romanista)
Mirante 6.41
Mancini 5.83
Ibanez 6.75
Kumbulla 6.33
Santon 6
Pellegrini 5.91
Veretout 6.14
Spinazzola 6.42
Pedro 7
Mkhitaryan 5.35
Dzeko 4.85
Carles Perez 5.75
Cristante NG
Kluivert NG
Villar NG
Fonseca 6.07
IL MESSAGGERO
Mirante 6.5
Mancini 6
Ibanez 6
Kumbulla 6.5
Santon 6
Pellegrini 6
Veretout 6.5
Spinazzola 6
Pedro 7
Mkhitaryan 5
Dzeko 5
Carles Perez NG
Cristante NG
Kluivert NG
Villar NG
Fonseca 6
CORRIERE DELLO SPORT
Mirante 6.5
Mancini 6
Ibanez 7
Kumbulla 6.5
Santon 6
Pellegrini 6
Veretout 6
Spinazzola 6.5
Pedro 7.5
Mkhitaryan 5.5
Dzeko 5
Carles Perez 5.5
Cristante NG
Kluivert NG
Villar NG
Fonseca 6
LA GAZZETTA DELLO SPORT
Mirante 6.5
Mancini 5.5
Ibanez 7
Kumbulla 6
Santon 6.5
Pellegrini 6.5
Veretout 6
Spinazzola 6.5
Pedro 7
Mkhitaryan 5.5
Dzeko 5
Carles Perez 6
Cristante NG
Kluivert NG
Villar NG
Fonseca 6.5
IL TEMPO
Mirante 6
Mancini 6
Ibanez 7
Kumbulla 6.5
Santon 6
Pellegrini 5
Veretout 6.5
Spinazzola 6.5
Pedro 7
Mkhitaryan 5
Dzeko 4.5
Carles Perez 6
Cristante NG
Kluivert NG
Villar NG
Fonseca 6
LA REPUBBLICA
Mirante 6.5
Mancini 6
Ibanez 7.5
Kumbulla 6
Santon 5.5
Pellegrini 6.5
Veretout 6
Spinazzola 6.5
Pedro 7
Mkhitaryan 5.5
Dzeko 5
Carles Perez 5.5
Cristante NG
Kluivert NG
Villar NG
Fonseca 6
CORRIERE DELLA SERA
Mirante 6.5
Mancini 5.5
Ibanez 6
Kumbulla 6.5
Santon 6
Pellegrini 6.5
Veretout 5.5
Spinazzola 6.5
Pedro 7
Mkhitaryan 5
Dzeko 4
Carles Perez 5.5
Cristante NG
Kluivert NG
Villar NG
Fonseca 5.5
IL ROMANISTA
Mirante 7
Mancini 6.5
Ibanez 7
Kumbulla 6.5
Santon 6
Pellegrini 6
Veretout 6.5
Spinazzola 6.5
Pedro 7
Mkhitaryan 6
Dzeko 5.5
Carles Perez 6
Cristante 6
Kluivert NG
Villar NG
Fonseca 6.5