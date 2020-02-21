I VOTI DEGLI ALTRI - Perez 'sempre nel vivo', Pellegrini 'urge un risveglio', Pau Lopez 'impreciso', Kolarov 'ingolfato'

21/02/2020 alle 09:32.
LAROMA24.IT - La Roma torna a vincere contro il Gent, ma sul piano del gioco la prestazione dei giallorossi è stata ancora insufficiente. Brilla Carles Perez (6,92) al primo gol da romanista: "Si dimostra quello con la testa più libera in questo momento". Male Kolarov (5,21) che "si presenta in campo con il motore ingolfato", insufficienti anche Pellegrini (4,92) "Apparso timoroso, sotto tono, sfiduciato" e Pau Lopez (5,42) "stranamente insicuro con i piedi".

LA MEDIA-VOTO DELLE PAGELLE DEI QUOTIDIANI (Il Messaggero, Il Tempo, La Gazzetta dello Sport, Corriere dello Sport, Corriere della Sera, La Repubblica, Il Romanista)

Pau Lopez 5,42
Spinazzola 5,57
Smalling 6,21
Fazio 5,85
Kolarov 5,21
Cristante 5,78
Veretout 6,21
Perez 6,92
Pellegrini 4,92
Perotti 5,35
Dzeko 5,92

Santon 6,14
Mhkitaryan sv
Kluivert sv

Fonseca 5,92

IL MESSAGGERO

Pau Lopez 5,5
Spinazzola 5
Smalling 6
Fazio 5,5
Kolarov 6
Cristante 5,5
Veretout 6,5
Perez 7
Pellegrini 5
Perotti 5,5
Dzeko 6

Santon 6
Mhkitaryan sv
Kluivert sv

Fonseca 6

CORRIERE DELLO SPORT

Pau Lopez 5,5
Spinazzola 5,5
Smalling 6
Fazio 6
Kolarov 5,5
Cristante 6
Veretout 6,5
Perez 7
Pellegrini 5
Perotti 5
Dzeko 6

Santon 6,5
Mhkitaryan sv
Kluivert sv

Fonseca 6

LA GAZZETTA DELLO SPORT

Pau Lopez 5,5
Spinazzola 5,5
Smalling 6,5
Fazio 6
Kolarov 5
Cristante 6
Veretout 6,5
Perez 6,5
Pellegrini 5
Perotti 5,5
Dzeko 6

Santon 6
Mhkitaryan 6
Kluivert sv

Fonseca 6,5

IL TEMPO

Pau Lopez 5,5
Spinazzola 6
Smalling 6
Fazio 6
Kolarov 4,5
Cristante 6
Veretout  6
Perez 7
Pellegrini 4,5
Perotti 5,5
Dzeko 6,5

Santon 6,5
Mhkitaryan sv
Kluivert sv

Fonseca 6

LA REPUBBLICA

Pau Lopez 6
Spinazzola 6,5
Smalling 7
Fazio 6
Kolarov 5
Cristante 6
Veretout 6
Perez 7
Pellegrini 5
Perotti 5,5
Dzeko 5,5

Santon 6
Mhkitaryan sv
Kluivert sv

Fonseca 6

CORRIERE DELLA SERA

Pau Lopez 4,5
Spinazzola 5
Smalling 6
Fazio 5,5
Kolarov 5
Cristante 5,5
Veretout 6
Perez 7
Pellegrini 5
Perotti 5
Dzeko 5,5

Santon 6
Mhkitaryan sv
Kluivert sv

Fonseca 5

IL ROMANISTA

Pau Lopez 5,5
Spinazzola 5,5
Smalling 6
Fazio 6
Kolarov 5,5
Cristante 5,5
Veretout 6,5
Perez 7
Pellegrini 5
Perotti 5,5
Dzeko 6

Santon 6
Mhkitaryan sv
Kluivert sv

Fonseca 6

