I VOTI DEGLI ALTRI - Perez 'sempre nel vivo', Pellegrini 'urge un risveglio', Pau Lopez 'impreciso', Kolarov 'ingolfato'

LAROMA24.IT - La Roma torna a vincere contro il Gent, ma sul piano del gioco la prestazione dei giallorossi è stata ancora insufficiente. Brilla Carles Perez (6,92) al primo gol da romanista: "Si dimostra quello con la testa più libera in questo momento". Male Kolarov (5,21) che "si presenta in campo con il motore ingolfato", insufficienti anche Pellegrini (4,92) "Apparso timoroso, sotto tono, sfiduciato" e Pau Lopez (5,42) "stranamente insicuro con i piedi".
LA MEDIA-VOTO DELLE PAGELLE DEI QUOTIDIANI (Il Messaggero, Il Tempo, La Gazzetta dello Sport, Corriere dello Sport, Corriere della Sera, La Repubblica, Il Romanista)
Pau Lopez 5,42
Spinazzola 5,57
Smalling 6,21
Fazio 5,85
Kolarov 5,21
Cristante 5,78
Veretout 6,21
Perez 6,92
Pellegrini 4,92
Perotti 5,35
Dzeko 5,92
Santon 6,14
Mhkitaryan sv
Kluivert sv
Fonseca 5,92
IL MESSAGGERO
Pau Lopez 5,5
Spinazzola 5
Smalling 6
Fazio 5,5
Kolarov 6
Cristante 5,5
Veretout 6,5
Perez 7
Pellegrini 5
Perotti 5,5
Dzeko 6
Santon 6
Mhkitaryan sv
Kluivert sv
Fonseca 6
CORRIERE DELLO SPORT
Pau Lopez 5,5
Spinazzola 5,5
Smalling 6
Fazio 6
Kolarov 5,5
Cristante 6
Veretout 6,5
Perez 7
Pellegrini 5
Perotti 5
Dzeko 6
Santon 6,5
Mhkitaryan sv
Kluivert sv
Fonseca 6
LA GAZZETTA DELLO SPORT
Pau Lopez 5,5
Spinazzola 5,5
Smalling 6,5
Fazio 6
Kolarov 5
Cristante 6
Veretout 6,5
Perez 6,5
Pellegrini 5
Perotti 5,5
Dzeko 6
Santon 6
Mhkitaryan 6
Kluivert sv
Fonseca 6,5
IL TEMPO
Pau Lopez 5,5
Spinazzola 6
Smalling 6
Fazio 6
Kolarov 4,5
Cristante 6
Veretout 6
Perez 7
Pellegrini 4,5
Perotti 5,5
Dzeko 6,5
Santon 6,5
Mhkitaryan sv
Kluivert sv
Fonseca 6
LA REPUBBLICA
Pau Lopez 6
Spinazzola 6,5
Smalling 7
Fazio 6
Kolarov 5
Cristante 6
Veretout 6
Perez 7
Pellegrini 5
Perotti 5,5
Dzeko 5,5
Santon 6
Mhkitaryan sv
Kluivert sv
Fonseca 6
CORRIERE DELLA SERA
Pau Lopez 4,5
Spinazzola 5
Smalling 6
Fazio 5,5
Kolarov 5
Cristante 5,5
Veretout 6
Perez 7
Pellegrini 5
Perotti 5
Dzeko 5,5
Santon 6
Mhkitaryan sv
Kluivert sv
Fonseca 5
IL ROMANISTA
Pau Lopez 5,5
Spinazzola 5,5
Smalling 6
Fazio 6
Kolarov 5,5
Cristante 5,5
Veretout 6,5
Perez 7
Pellegrini 5
Perotti 5,5
Dzeko 6
Santon 6
Mhkitaryan sv
Kluivert sv
Fonseca 6