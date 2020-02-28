I VOTI DEGLI ALTRI - Mkhitaryan "Delizia in mezzo al piattume", Kluivert "uomo Europa League", Mancini "serata da dimenticare"

LAROMA24.IT - La Roma vola agli ottavi di finale di Europa League, ma sul campo continua a faticare. La prestazione messa in campo contro il Gent infatti non è stata brillante, nonostante l'obiettivo qualificazione sia stato raggiunto. Tra i migliori in campo Kluivert(6.71), autore del gol del pareggio, e Mkhitaryan (6.71) che ha fornito l'assist all'olandese. Male Mancini (4.21), colpevole sul gol di David, e Spinazzola (5.14). Sfiora la sufficienza Fonseca (5.92).

LA MEDIA-VOTO DELLE PAGELLE DEI QUOTIDIANI (Il Messaggero, Il Tempo, La Gazzetta dello Sport, Corriere dello Sport, Corriere della Sera, La Repubblica, Il Romanista)

Pau Lopez 6

Spinazzola 5.14

Mancini 4.21

Smalling 6.28

Kolarov 5.71

Veretout 5.57

Cristante 5.64

Carles Perez 5.21

Mkhitaryan 6.71

Kluivert 6.71

Dzeko 5.57

Santon 6

Fazio sv

Villar sv

Fonseca 5.92

IL MESSAGGERO

Pau Lopez 5.5

Spinazzola 5

Mancini 4.5

Smalling 6

Kolarov 6

Veretout 6

Cristante 5.5

Carles Perez 5

Mkhitaryan 6.5

Kluivert 6.5

Dzeko 6

Santon 6

Fazio sv

Villar sv

Fonseca 6

LA GAZZETTA DELLO SPORT

Pau Lopez 6

Spinazzola 5.5

Mancini 5

Smalling 6

Kolarov 5.5

Veretout 5.5

Cristante 5.5

Carles Perez 5

Mkhitaryan 6.5

Kluivert 7

Dzeko 5.5

Santon 6

Fazio sv

Villar sv

Fonseca 6

CORRIERE DELLO SPORT

Pau Lopez 6,5

Spinazzola 6

Mancini 5.5

Smalling 6.5

Kolarov 6

Veretout 6

Cristante 6

Carles Perez 5

Mkhitaryan 6.5

Kluivert 6.5

Dzeko 6

Santon 6

Fazio sv

Villar sv

Fonseca 6

IL TEMPO

Pau Lopez 6

Spinazzola 5

Mancini 5

Smalling 6.5

Kolarov 5

Veretout 5.5

Cristante 6

Carles Perez 5.5

Mkhitaryan 7

Kluivert 7

Dzeko 5.5

Santon 6

Fazio 6

Villar sv

Fonseca 6

LA REPUBBLICA

Pau Lopez 6

Spinazzola 4

Mancini 4.5

Smalling 6.5

Kolarov 5.5

Veretout 5

Cristante 5.5

Carles Perez 5.5

Mkhitaryan 7.5

Kluivert 6.5

Dzeko 5

Santon 6

Fazio sv

Villar sv

Fonseca 6

CORRIERE DELLA SERA

Pau Lopez 5.5

Spinazzola 5

Mancini 5

Smalling 6

Kolarov 6

Veretout 5.5

Cristante 5.5

Carles Perez 5

Mkhitaryan 6.5

Kluivert 7

Dzeko 5

Santon 6

Fazio sv

Villar sv

Fonseca 5.5

IL ROMANISTA

Pau Lopez 6.5

Spinazzola 5.5

Mancini 5.5

Smalling 6.5

Kolarov 6

Veretout 5.5

Cristante 5.5

Carles Perez 5.5

Mkhitaryan 6.5

Kluivert 6.5

Dzeko 6

Santon 6

Fazio 6.5

Villar sv

Fonseca 6