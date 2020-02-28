I VOTI DEGLI ALTRI - Mkhitaryan "Delizia in mezzo al piattume", Kluivert "uomo Europa League", Mancini "serata da dimenticare"

28/02/2020 alle 09:15.
gent-vs-roma-uefa-europa-league-20192020-21

LAROMA24.IT - La Roma vola agli ottavi di finale di Europa League, ma sul campo continua a faticare. La prestazione messa in campo contro il Gent infatti non è stata brillante, nonostante l'obiettivo qualificazione sia stato raggiunto. Tra i migliori in campo Kluivert(6.71), autore del gol del pareggio, e Mkhitaryan (6.71) che ha fornito l'assist all'olandese. Male Mancini (4.21), colpevole sul gol di David, e Spinazzola (5.14). Sfiora la sufficienza Fonseca (5.92).

LA MEDIA-VOTO DELLE PAGELLE DEI QUOTIDIANI (Il Messaggero, Il Tempo, La Gazzetta dello Sport, Corriere dello Sport, Corriere della Sera, La Repubblica, Il Romanista)

Pau Lopez 6
Spinazzola 5.14
Mancini 4.21
Smalling 6.28
Kolarov 5.71
Veretout 5.57
Cristante 5.64
Carles Perez 5.21
Mkhitaryan 6.71
Kluivert 6.71
Dzeko  5.57

Santon 6
Fazio sv
Villar sv

Fonseca 5.92

IL MESSAGGERO

Pau Lopez 5.5
Spinazzola 5
Mancini 4.5
Smalling 6
Kolarov 6
Veretout 6
Cristante 5.5
Carles Perez 5
Mkhitaryan 6.5
Kluivert 6.5
Dzeko 6

Santon 6
Fazio sv
Villar sv

Fonseca 6

LA GAZZETTA DELLO SPORT

Pau Lopez 6
Spinazzola 5.5
Mancini 5
Smalling 6
Kolarov 5.5
Veretout 5.5
Cristante 5.5
Carles Perez 5
Mkhitaryan 6.5
Kluivert 7
Dzeko 5.5

Santon 6
Fazio sv
Villar sv

Fonseca 6

CORRIERE DELLO SPORT

Pau Lopez 6,5
Spinazzola 6
Mancini 5.5
Smalling 6.5
Kolarov 6
Veretout 6
Cristante 6
Carles Perez 5
Mkhitaryan 6.5
Kluivert 6.5
Dzeko 6

Santon 6
Fazio sv
Villar sv

Fonseca 6

IL TEMPO

Pau Lopez 6
Spinazzola 5
Mancini 5
Smalling 6.5
Kolarov 5
Veretout 5.5
Cristante 6
Carles Perez 5.5
Mkhitaryan 7
Kluivert 7
Dzeko 5.5

Santon 6
Fazio 6
Villar sv

Fonseca 6

LA REPUBBLICA

Pau Lopez 6
Spinazzola 4
Mancini 4.5
Smalling 6.5
Kolarov 5.5
Veretout 5
Cristante 5.5
Carles Perez 5.5
Mkhitaryan 7.5
Kluivert 6.5
Dzeko 5

Santon 6
Fazio sv
Villar sv

Fonseca 6

CORRIERE DELLA SERA

Pau Lopez 5.5
Spinazzola 5
Mancini 5
Smalling 6
Kolarov 6
Veretout 5.5
Cristante 5.5
Carles Perez 5
Mkhitaryan 6.5
Kluivert 7
Dzeko 5

Santon 6
Fazio sv
Villar sv

Fonseca 5.5

IL ROMANISTA

Pau Lopez 6.5
Spinazzola 5.5
Mancini 5.5
Smalling 6.5
Kolarov 6
Veretout 5.5
Cristante 5.5
Carles Perez 5.5
Mkhitaryan 6.5
Kluivert 6.5
Dzeko 6

Santon 6
Fazio 6.5
Villar sv

Fonseca 6

Altri argomenti...

Ultime notizie...