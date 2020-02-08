I VOTI DEGLI ALTRI - Cristante "devastante", Santon "birillo", Fonseca "sbaglia tutto anche lui"

Disastro Roma. La squadra di Fonseca esce sconfitta per 3-2 dalla sfida dell'Olimpico contro il Bologna e mette a rischio qualificazione alla prossima Champions League. I peggiori in campo sono Cristante (4), che lascia la squadra in dieci, Santon (4,08) e Smalling (4,16). Peggior partita della stagione anche per Fonseca (4,16). L'unica sufficienza è quella di Bruno Peres (6).
LA MEDIA-VOTO DELLE PAGELLE DEI QUOTIDIANI (Il Messaggero, Il Tempo, La Gazzetta dello Sport, Corriere dello Sport, Corriere della Sera, La Repubblica, Il Romanista)
Pau Lopez 5,58
Santon 4,08
Mancini 4,25
Smalling 4,16
Kolarov 4,33
Veretout 4,75
Cristante 4
Under 4,41
Mkhitaryan 5,58
Perotti 5,41
Dzeko 4,66
Perez 5,75
Peres 6
Kalinic sv
Fonseca 4,16
IL MESSAGGERO
Pau Lopez 5,5
Santon 4
Mancini 4,5
Smalling 4
Kolarov 4
Veretout 5
Cristante 4
Under 4
Mkhitaryan 5,5
Perotti 5
Dzeko 5
Perez 6,5
Peres 6
Kalinic sv
Fonseca 4
LA GAZZETTA DELLO SPORT
Pau Lopez 5,5
Santon 4,5
Mancini 4,5
Smalling 5
Kolarov 4,5
Veretout 5
Cristante 5
Under 5
Mkhitaryan 5,5
Perotti 6
Dzeko 5
Perez 5,5
Peres 6
Kalinic sv
Fonseca 5
CORRIERE DELLO SPORT
Pau Lopez 6
Santon 4,5
Mancini 4
Smalling 4
Kolarov 4,5
Veretout 4,5
Cristante 4
Under 4,5
Mkhitaryan 5,5
Perotti 5,5
Dzeko 5
Perez 5,5
Peres 6
Kalinic sv
Fonseca 4
IL TEMPO
Pau Lopez 5,5
Santon 4,5
Mancini 4,5
Smalling 4
Kolarov 4,5
Veretout 5
Cristante 4
Under 4,5
Mkhitaryan 5,5
Perotti 5
Dzeko 4,5
Perez 5,5
Peres 5,5
Kalinic sv
Fonseca 4
CORRIERE DELLA SERA
Pau Lopez 5,5
Santon 4
Mancini 4
Smalling 4
Kolarov 4
Veretout 4
Cristante 4
Under 4
Mkhitaryan 5,5
Perotti 5,5
Dzeko 4
Perez 5,5
Peres 6
Kalinic 4
Fonseca 4
LA REPUBBLICA
Pau Lopez 5,5
Santon 3
Mancini 4
Smalling 4
Kolarov 4,5
Veretout 5
Cristante 3
Under 4,5
Mkhitaryan 6
Perotti 5,5
Dzeko 4,5
Perez 6
Peres 6,5
Kalinic sv
Fonseca 4