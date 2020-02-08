I VOTI DEGLI ALTRI - Cristante "devastante", Santon "birillo", Fonseca "sbaglia tutto anche lui"

Disastro Roma. La squadra di Fonseca esce sconfitta per 3-2 dalla sfida dell'Olimpico contro il Bologna e mette a rischio qualificazione alla prossima Champions League. I peggiori in campo sono Cristante (4), che lascia la squadra in dieci, Santon (4,08) e Smalling (4,16). Peggior partita della stagione anche per Fonseca (4,16). L'unica sufficienza è quella di Bruno Peres (6).

LA MEDIA-VOTO DELLE PAGELLE DEI QUOTIDIANI (Il Messaggero, Il Tempo, La Gazzetta dello Sport, Corriere dello Sport, Corriere della Sera, La Repubblica, Il Romanista)

Pau Lopez 5,58

Santon 4,08

Mancini 4,25

Smalling 4,16

Kolarov 4,33

Veretout 4,75

Cristante 4

Under 4,41

Mkhitaryan 5,58

Perotti 5,41

Dzeko 4,66

Perez 5,75

Peres 6

Kalinic sv

Fonseca 4,16

IL MESSAGGERO

Pau Lopez 5,5

Santon 4

Mancini 4,5

Smalling 4

Kolarov 4

Veretout 5

Cristante 4

Under 4

Mkhitaryan 5,5

Perotti 5

Dzeko 5

Perez 6,5

Peres 6

Kalinic sv

Fonseca 4

LA GAZZETTA DELLO SPORT

Pau Lopez 5,5

Santon 4,5

Mancini 4,5

Smalling 5

Kolarov 4,5

Veretout 5

Cristante 5

Under 5

Mkhitaryan 5,5

Perotti 6

Dzeko 5

Perez 5,5

Peres 6

Kalinic sv

Fonseca 5

CORRIERE DELLO SPORT

Pau Lopez 6

Santon 4,5

Mancini 4

Smalling 4

Kolarov 4,5

Veretout 4,5

Cristante 4

Under 4,5

Mkhitaryan 5,5

Perotti 5,5

Dzeko 5

Perez 5,5

Peres 6

Kalinic sv

Fonseca 4

IL TEMPO

Pau Lopez 5,5

Santon 4,5

Mancini 4,5

Smalling 4

Kolarov 4,5

Veretout 5

Cristante 4

Under 4,5

Mkhitaryan 5,5

Perotti 5

Dzeko 4,5

Perez 5,5

Peres 5,5

Kalinic sv

Fonseca 4

CORRIERE DELLA SERA

Pau Lopez 5,5

Santon 4

Mancini 4

Smalling 4

Kolarov 4

Veretout 4

Cristante 4

Under 4

Mkhitaryan 5,5

Perotti 5,5

Dzeko 4

Perez 5,5

Peres 6

Kalinic 4

Fonseca 4

LA REPUBBLICA

Pau Lopez 5,5

Santon 3

Mancini 4

Smalling 4

Kolarov 4,5

Veretout 5

Cristante 3

Under 4,5

Mkhitaryan 6

Perotti 5,5

Dzeko 4,5

Perez 6

Peres 6,5

Kalinic sv

Fonseca 4