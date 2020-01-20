I VOTI DEGLI ALTRI - Spinazzola "ricominciamo", Pau Lopez "decisivo", Diawara "tosto"

LAROMA24.IT - La Roma batte il Genoa a Marassi e trova la prima vittoria del 2020. Il migliore in campo è Spinazzola (7,14) che risponde alla grande dopo una settimana difficile che lo ha visto tornare a Roma dopo essere ad un passo dal trasferimento all'Inter. Bene anche Diawara (7) e Pau Lopez (7). Promosso anche Fonseca (6,71)
LA MEDIA-VOTO DELLE PAGELLE DEI QUOTIDIANI (Il Messaggero, Corriere dello Sport, Gazzetta dello Sport, Il Tempo, Corriere della Sera, La Repubblica, Il Romanista)
Pau Lopez 7
Santon 5,85
Mancini 6,28
Smalling 6,57
Spinazzola 7,14
Diawara 7
Veretout 6,07
Under 6,28
Pellegrini 6,85
Kluivert 5,64
Dzeko 6,57
Cristante 6,08
Cetin NG
Bruno Peres NG
Fonseca 6,71
IL MESSAGGERO
Pau Lopez 6,5
Santon 6
Mancini 6
Smalling 6,5
Spinazzola 7
Diawara 7
Veretout 6
Under 6,5
Pellegrini 6,5
Kluivert 6
Dzeko 6,5
Cristante 6
Cetin NG
Bruno Peres NG
Fonseca 6,5
LA GAZZETTA DELLO SPORT
Pau Lopez 7
Santon 6
Mancini 6
Smalling 6
Spinazzola 7
Diawara 7
Veretout 6
Under 6
Pellegrini 7
Kluivert 5,5
Dzeko 6,5
Cristante 6
Cetin NG
Bruno Peres NG
Fonseca 6,5
CORRIERE DELLO SPORT
Pau Lopez 7,5
Santon 6
Mancini 6
Smalling 6,5
Spinazzola 7
Diawara 6,5
Veretout 5,5
Under 6
Pellegrini 7
Kluivert 6
Dzeko 6,5
Cristante 6
Cetin NG
Bruno Peres NG
Fonseca 6,5
IL TEMPO
Pau Lopez 7,5
Santon 6,5
Mancini 7
Smalling 6,5
Spinazzola 7,5
Diawara 7,5
Veretout 6,5
Under 7
Pellegrini 7
Kluivert 5,5
Dzeko 7
Cristante 6
Cetin NG
Bruno Peres NG
Fonseca 7
LA REPUBBLICA
Pau Lopez 7
Santon 5
Mancini 6
Smalling 6,5
Spinazzola 7
Diawara 6,5
Veretout 6
Under 5,5
Pellegrini 7
Kluivert 5
Dzeko 6,5
Cristante NG
Cetin NG
Bruno Peres NG
Fonseca 7
CORRIERE DELLA SERA
Pau Lopez 6,5
Santon 5,5
Mancini 6
Smalling 6,5
Spinazzola 7
Diawara 7
Veretout 6
Under 6,5
Pellegrini 6,5
Kluivert 5,5
Dzeko 6
Cristante 6
Cetin NG
Bruno Peres NG
Fonseca 6,5
IL ROMANISTA
Pau Lopez 7
Santon 6
Mancini 7
Smalling 7,5
Spinazzola 7,5
Diawara 7,5
Veretout 6,5
Under 6,5
Pellegrini 7
Kluivert 6
Dzeko 7
Cristante 6,5
Cetin NG
Bruno Peres NG
Fonseca 7