I VOTI DEGLI ALTRI - Shomurodov "l'uomo della provvidenza", Svilar "strepitoso su Gonzalez". Hummels "non regge i ritmi del match", Ranieri "cambia la squadra in meglio"

La Roma pareggia 1-1 contro la Juventus nel primo big match del tour de force di fine stagione e conclude a sette la striscia di vittorie consecutive in Serie A. Il migliore in campo in casa giallorossa è Eldor Shomurodov (6.93), autore della rete del pareggio a quattro minuti dal suo ingresso in campo: "L'uomo della provvidenza. Il diavolo dell'Uzbekistan colpisce ancora" (Corriere dello Sport). Molto positiva anche la prova di Mile Svilar (6.79) con ottimi interventi: "Strepitoso su Nico, quando toglie la palla dal sette e la spedisce sulla traversa. Bravo anche nella ripresa su McKennie e in alcune uscite alte" (La Gazzetta dello Sport). Bocciato, invece, Mats Hummels (5.71): "La mossa di Ranieri a sorpresa non paga. Il tedesco non regge i ritmi del match e viene sostituito all'intervallo" (Il Tempo). Sufficiente anche Claudio Ranieri (6.21): "Capisce le difficoltà e cambia la squadra in meglio" (Il Corriere della Sera).

LA MEDIA VOTI DELLE PAGELLE DEI QUOTIDIANI (La Gazzetta dello Sport, Il Corriere dello Sport, Il Messaggero, Il Corriere della Sera, La Repubblica, Il Tempo, Il Romanista)

Svilar 6.79

Mancini 6.36

Hummels 5.71

Ndicka 6.50

Celik 5.86

Cristante 5.93

Koné 6.36

Angeliño 5.71

Soulé 5.79

El Shaarawy 5.79

Dovbyk 6.07

Shomurodov 6.93

Paredes 5.93

Gourna-Douath 5.71

Nelsson 6.07

Baldanzi ng

Ranieri 6.21

LA GAZZETTA DELLO SPORT

Svilar 6.5

Mancini 6.5

Hummels 5.5

Ndicka 7

Celik 6

Cristante 6

Koné 6

Angeliño 6

Soulé 5.5

El Shaarawy 5.5

Dovbyk 6

Shomurodov 7

Paredes 6

Gourna-Douath 6

Nelsson 6

Baldanzi ng

Ranieri 6

CORRIERE DELLO SPORT

Svilar 6.5

Mancini 6

Hummels 6

Ndicka 6.5

Celik 5.5

Cristante 6

Koné 6.5

Angeliño 6

Soulé 5.5

El Shaarawy 6

Dovbyk 6

Shomurodov 6.5

Paredes 6

Gourna-Douath 5.5

Nelsson 6

Baldanzi ng

Ranieri 6

IL MESSAGGERO

Svilar 6.5

Mancini 6.5

Hummels 6

Ndicka 6

Celik 6

Cristante 5.5

Koné 6

Angeliño 5.5

Soulé 6.5

El Shaarawy 5.5

Dovbyk 6

Shomurodov 7

Paredes 6

Gourna-Douath 5.5

Nelsson 6

Baldanzi ng

Ranieri 6.5

IL CORRIERE DELLA SERA

Svilar 7

Mancini 6.5

Hummels 6

Ndicka 7

Celik 6

Cristante 5.5

Koné 6.5

Angeliño 6

Soulé 6

El Shaarawy 5.5

Dovbyk 6.5

Shomurodov 7

Paredes 6

Gourna-Douath 5.5

Nelsson 6

Baldanzi ng

Ranieri 6.5

LA REPUBBLICA

Svilar 7

Mancini 6

Hummels 5.5

Ndicka 6.5

Celik 6

Cristante 6.5

Koné 6.5

Angeliño 5.5

Soulé 5.5

El Shaarawy 6

Dovbyk 5.5

Shomurodov 7

Paredes 6

Gourna-Douath 5

Nelsson 6

Baldanzi ng

Ranieri 6

IL TEMPO

Svilar 7

Mancini 6.5

Hummels 5

Ndicka 6.5

Celik 6

Cristante 6

Koné 6

Angeliño 5.5

Soulé 6

El Shaarawy 6

Dovbyk 6

Shomurodov 7

Paredes 5.5

Gourna-Douath 6

Nelsson 6

Baldanzi ng

Ranieri 6

IL ROMANISTA

Svilar 7

Mancini 6.5

Hummels 6

Ndicka 6

Celik 5.5

Cristante 6

Koné 7

Angeliño 5.5

Soulé 5.5

El Shaarawy 6

Dovbyk 6.5

Shomurodov 7

Paredes 6

Gourna-Douath 6.5

Nelsson 6.5

Baldanzi ng

Ranieri 6.5