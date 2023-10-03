VIDEO - Ian Wright indossa la terza maglia della Roma nel suo podcast "Wrighty's House"

La terza maglia della Roma, inaugurata ufficialmente nell'ultima partita di campionato contro il , ha colpito anche all'estero. L'ex attaccante Ian Wright, ricordato per i suoi trascorsi all' dal 1991 al 1998, ha pubblicato un video su X indossando proprio la maglia nera della Roma, mentre parlava per il suo podcast "Wrighty's House" dedicato alla Premier League.