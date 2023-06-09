"Escape Life's Gravity": collaborazione tra l'Horsemen Flight Team di Dan Friedkin e la Roma per il Centenario dell'Aeronautica Militare (VIDEO)

09/06/2023 alle 23:03.
collaborazione-roma-the-horsemen-flight-team

Tramite un video pubblicato su , l'Horsemen Flight Team (l'unica squadra acrobatica di formazione Mustang P-51 al mondo) di Dan Friedkin, Ed Shipley e Jim Beasley Jr. ha annunciato una collaborazione con la Roma in occasione dell'evento "Escape Life's Gravity" che si terrà dal 16 al 18 giugno a Pratica di Mare. Ecco il tweet del Friedkin Group: "Dan Friedkin, Ed Shipley e Jim Beasley Jr. stanno portando a Roma la spettacolare formazione dell'Horsemen Flight Team. In collaborazione con la Roma, l'unica squadra acrobatica Mustang P-51 al mondo sfiderà la gravità durante la storica celebrazione del Centenario dell'Aeronautica Militare".

Ultime notizie...