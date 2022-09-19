Twitter, Friedkin Group ricorda i festeggiamenti al Circo Massimo: "È importante godersi ciò che la vita offre"

"È importante prendersi del tempo e godersi tutto ciò che la vita ha da offrire", questo il messaggio lanciato oggi dall'account twitter di The Friedkin Group, che ha invitato a godersi il meglio che la vita offre prendendo come esempio le immagini e la gioia dei festeggiamenti della Roma al Circo Massimo dopo il trionfo in Conference League.

It’s important to take time and enjoy all that life has to offer. At The Friedkin Group, we play #BeyondTheOrdinary on the football pitch, golf course, beaches, mountains and more. Experiences await you at every corner of the globe! pic.twitter.com/Fk5A9Q0QGK

