Twitter, Friedkin Group ricorda i festeggiamenti al Circo Massimo: "È importante godersi ciò che la vita offre"

19/09/2022 alle 19:14.
colosseo-pullman-roma-festa

"È importante prendersi del tempo e godersi tutto ciò che la vita ha da offrire", questo il messaggio lanciato oggi dall'account twitter di The Friedkin Group, che ha invitato a godersi il meglio che la vita offre prendendo come esempio le immagini e la gioia dei festeggiamenti della Roma al Circo Massimo dopo il trionfo in Conference League.

Ultime notizie...