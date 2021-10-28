Twitter, la Roma chiarisce: "Shomurodov non ha un account ufficiale" (FOTO)

28/10/2021 alle 16:00.
Ieri era circolato un tweet di un account, attribuito al giallorosso Eldor Shomurodov, che attaccava Josh Cavallo, giocatore dell'Adelaide United che ieri tramite i canali del club australiano ha fatto coming out. Con un messaggio su la Roma chiarisce la vicenda specificando che l'attaccante uzbeko non ha nessun profilo ufficiale sul social network: "Il club ritiene importante chiarire che l'attaccante Eldor Shomurodov non ha - e non ha mai avuto - un account ufficiale su Un recente tweet che gli è stato erroneamente attribuito è stato pubblicato da un account falso. Quel tweet non riflette in alcun modo le vere opinioni del giocatore".

