Twitter, la Roma chiarisce: "Shomurodov non ha un account ufficiale" (FOTO)

Ieri era circolato un tweet di un account, attribuito al giallorosso Eldor Shomurodov, che attaccava Josh Cavallo, giocatore dell'Adelaide United che ieri tramite i canali del club australiano ha fatto coming out. Con un messaggio su Twitter la Roma chiarisce la vicenda specificando che l'attaccante uzbeko non ha nessun profilo ufficiale sul social network: "Il club ritiene importante chiarire che l'attaccante Eldor Shomurodov non ha - e non ha mai avuto - un account ufficiale su Twitter. Un recente tweet che gli è stato erroneamente attribuito è stato pubblicato da un account falso. Quel tweet non riflette in alcun modo le vere opinioni del giocatore".

The club feels it important to clarify that forward Eldor Shomurodov does not - and has never had - an official account on Twitter.

A recent tweet that has been erroneously attributed to him was posted from a fake account. That tweet in no way reflects the player’s true views.

— AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) October 28, 2021