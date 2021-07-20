Mourinho, accuse di sessismo da una giornalista inglese: "Faceva allenare le donne sul campo più lontano per non sentirle"

La giornalista Beth Fisher, tramite il suo profilo , ha lanciato un'accusa al nuovo tecnico della Roma, José Mourinho, riguardo il trattamento che avrebbe riservato alla formazione femminile del Tottenham durante la sua ultima esperienza in Inghilterra. "Apprendo ora da due diverse fonti - ha scritto la giornalista di ITV Wales News - che quando Mourinho era al Tottenham voleva che le donne si allenassero sul campo più lonta perché 'non doveva sentirle'". Conclude la Fisher: "Un esempio, tra i tanti, in cui le donne vengono trattate con assoluta mancanza di rispetto nello sport rispetto agli uomini".

 

