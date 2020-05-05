Instagram, Kluivert: "Pazzesco dover festeggiare il mio compleanno in queste circostanze. Spero che tutto possa finire, sarebbe un bel regalo" (FOTO)

Giornata importante per Justin Kluivert, che compie 21 anni. Compleanno in quarantena per l'olandese, che sul suo profilo Instagram ha scritto queste parole: “Tanti auguri a me. 21 anni, credo di essere un adulto a questo punto, no!? È pazzesco dover festeggiare il mio compleanno in queste circostanze, ma desidero che tutti possano essere al sicuro nel mondo e che tutto ciò possa finire presto. Questo potrebbe essere un bel regalo. Seguitemi per il mio primo video su YouTube domani“.