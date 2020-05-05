Instagram, Kluivert: "Pazzesco dover festeggiare il mio compleanno in queste circostanze. Spero che tutto possa finire, sarebbe un bel regalo" (FOTO)

Giornata importante per Justin Kluivert, che compie 21 anni. Compleanno in quarantena per l'olandese, che sul suo profilo Instagram ha scritto queste parole: “Tanti auguri a me. 21 anni, credo di essere un adulto a questo punto, no!? È pazzesco dover festeggiare il mio compleanno in queste circostanze, ma desidero che tutti possano essere al sicuro nel mondo e che tutto ciò possa finire presto. Questo potrebbe essere un bel regalo. Seguitemi per il mio primo video su YouTube domani“.
Happy Birthday goes out to me, 21, i’m an adult now i gues?! Crazy to have to celebrate my birthday under these circumstances, but i still wish for everybody to be safe in the world, and for this to be over soon, that would be a nice present. Stay tuned for my first Youtube content tomorrow All Love #JK99 ♥️???