Coronavirus, il messaggio di Fonseca: "Stiamo a casa, insieme possiamo vincere questa battaglia" (FOTO)

Anche Paulo Fonseca, come dimostra lo scatto su Instagram, sta rispettando il periodo di quarantena per l'emergenza Covid-19: "In questo momento la strategia di gioco è chiara a tutti: stiamo a casa. Ed è quello che sto facendo anch'io qui a Roma. Insieme, possiamo vincere questa battaglia in Italia, in Europa e nel mondo e sono sicuro che questa emergenza sanitaria che ora ci separa, ci unirà di più in futuro."
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
In questo momento la strategia di gioco è chiara a tutti: stiamo a casa. Ed è quello che sto facendo anch'io qui a Roma. Insieme, possiamo vincere questa battaglia in Italia, in Europa e nel mondo e sono sicuro che questa emergenza sanitaria che ora ci separa, ci unirà di più in futuro. In this moment, the strategy is clear: we must stay at home. It's what I am also doing here in Rome. Together we can all do our best to win this battle in Italy, in Europe and around the world and I am sure this virus which now is separating us will bring us closer together in the future.