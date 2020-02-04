Twitter, la Roma si stringe attorno ad un tifoso coinvolto in un incidente stradale: "Siamo tutti con te, Nicolas" (FOTO)

La Roma si stringe attorno a Nicolas Kanda, uno studente di Amsterdam e tifoso giallorosso coinvolto in un brutto incidente proprio nella Capitale. Il tifoso era arrivato a Roma per seguire da vicino la sua squadra del cuore. Queste le parole spese dal club: "Tutto il nostro affetto e le nostre preghiere per Nicolas Kanda, che attualmente si trova in ospedale dopo essere stato coinvolto in un incidente stradale molto serio. Il giovane tifoso era tornato nella Capitale per supportare i giallorossi. Tutta la famiglia della Roma ora è con te, Nicolas".

Sending love and prayers to Nicolas Kanda, who is currently in hospital after suffering a very, very serious road accident in Rome. The young fan who studies in Amsterdam had been back in the capital to cheer on the Giallorossi. The whole #ASRoma family is with you now Nicolas.? pic.twitter.com/IkIc0crcym

— AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) February 4, 2020