Twitter, la Roma si stringe attorno ad un tifoso coinvolto in un incidente stradale: "Siamo tutti con te, Nicolas" (FOTO)

04/02/2020 alle 19:29.
big-as-roma-logo-sfondo

La Roma si stringe attorno a Nicolas Kanda, uno studente di Amsterdam e tifoso giallorosso coinvolto in un brutto incidente proprio nella Capitale. Il tifoso era arrivato a Roma per seguire da vicino la sua squadra del cuore. Queste le parole spese dal club: "Tutto il nostro affetto e le nostre preghiere per Nicolas Kanda, che attualmente si trova in ospedale dopo essere stato coinvolto in un incidente stradale molto serio. Il giovane tifoso era tornato nella Capitale per supportare i giallorossi. Tutta la famiglia della Roma ora è con te, Nicolas".

 

Altri argomenti...

Ultime notizie...