Instagram, la moglie di Smalling piange la scomparsa della cagnolina Miley: "Era l'angelo della mia vita" (VIDEO)

Giorni tristi per la famiglia Smalling che ha perso la cagnolina Miley, scomparsa mercoledì per un tumore come ha fatto sapere la moglie del difensore inglese con uno struggente post su Instagram. Queste le parole di lady Smalling: "Lo sto scrivendo attraverso le lacrime e con il cuore spezzato. La mia bambina Miley è morta mercoledì per un tumore. Non era solo il mio cane, era come una madre, una figlia, una sorella e una migliore amica. Non ho dubbi che fosse come un angelo nella mia vita, mi ha fatto superare periodi brutti e ha portato un’incredibile quantità di gioia a Chris, alla mia mamma e a tutti gli altri che l’hanno conosciuta e amata. Era veramente un’anima speciale e so che senza di lei non sarei dove mi trovo. Sembra che il suo lavoro qui fosse completato ma è rimasta con lo spirito. Ti voglio tanto bene Miley. Mi dispiace che Leo non possa crescere al tuo fianco, ma farò in modo che sappia quanto fossi speciale. So che sarai con lui fino in fondo. Ti vogliamo tutti tanto bene. Divertiti in cielo principessa".