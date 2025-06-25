Primavera, sorteggiato il calendario: debutto con il Parma, derby alla 15a giornata

Svelato il calendario del campionato Primavera 2025/2026. La Roma debutterà contro il Parma, affronterà poi la Lazio nel derby alla 15a giornata di campionato, Atalanta alla 2a, Sassuolo alla 3a e Inter all'11a.
1ª GIORNATA (16 agosto 2025)
Parma-Roma
2ª GIORNATA (23 agosto 2025)
Roma-Atalanta
3ª GIORNATA (30 agosto 2025)
Sassuolo-Roma
4ª GIORNATA (13 settembre 2025)
Roma-Fiorentina
5ª GIORNATA (20 settembre 2025)
Genoa-Roma
6ª GIORNATA (27 settembre 2025)
Roma-Frosinone
7ª GIORNATA (4 ottobre 2025)
Napoli-Roma
8ª GIORNATA (18 ottobre 2025)
Roma-Cagliari
9ª GIORNATA (25 ottobre 2025)
Roma-Torino
10ª GIORNATA (1° novembre 2025)
Bologna-Roma
11ª GIORNATA (8 novembre 2025)
Roma-Inter
12ª GIORNATA (22 novembre 2025)
Juventus-Roma
13ª GIORNATA (29 novembre 2025)
Roma-Lecce
14ª GIORNATA (6 dicembre 2025)
Cesena-Roma
15ª GIORNATA (13 dicembre 2025)
Roma-Lazio
16ª GIORNATA (17 dicembre 2025)
Monza-Roma
17ª GIORNATA (20 dicembre 2025)
Roma-Hellas Verona
18ª GIORNATA (3 gennaio 2026)
Milan-Roma
19ª GIORNATA (10 gennaio 2026)
Roma-Cremonese
20ª GIORNATA (17 gennaio 2026)
Cagliari-Roma
21ª GIORNATA (21 gennaio 2026)
Torino-Roma
22ª GIORNATA (24 gennaio 2026)
Roma-Bologna
23ª GIORNATA (31 gennaio 2026)
Lecce-Roma
24ª GIORNATA (7 febbraio 2026)
Roma-Genoa
25ª GIORNATA (14 febbraio 2026)
Inter-Roma
26ª GIORNATA (21 febbraio 2026)
Roma-Cesena
27ª GIORNATA (28 febbraio 2026)
Roma-Milan
28ª GIORNATA (4 marzo 2026)
Frosinone-Roma
29ª GIORNATA (7 marzo 2026)
Roma-Parma
30ª GIORNATA (14 marzo 2026)
Fiorentina-Roma
31ª GIORNATA (21 marzo 2026)
Roma-Monza
32ª GIORNATA (4 aprile 2026)
Atalanta-Roma
33ª GIORNATA (11 aprile 2026)
Roma-Napoli
34ª GIORNATA (18 aprile 2026)
Lazio-Roma
35ª GIORNATA (25 aprile 2026)
Roma-Juventus
36ª GIORNATA (2 maggio 2026)
Cremonese-Roma
37ª GIORNATA (9 maggio 2026)
Roma-Sassuolo
38ª GIORNATA (16 maggio 2026)
Hellas Verona-Roma
