Primavera, sorteggiato il calendario: debutto con il Parma, derby alla 15a giornata

25/06/2025 alle 20:31.
primavera-logo

Svelato il calendario del campionato Primavera 2025/2026. La Roma debutterà contro il Parma, affronterà poi la Lazio nel derby alla 15a giornata di campionato, Atalanta alla 2a, Sassuolo alla 3a e Inter all'11a.

1ª GIORNATA (16 agosto 2025)
Parma-Roma

2ª GIORNATA (23 agosto 2025)
Roma-Atalanta

3ª GIORNATA (30 agosto 2025)
Sassuolo-Roma

4ª GIORNATA (13 settembre 2025)
Roma-Fiorentina

5ª GIORNATA (20 settembre 2025)
Genoa-Roma

6ª GIORNATA (27 settembre 2025)
Roma-Frosinone

7ª GIORNATA (4 ottobre 2025)
Napoli-Roma

8ª GIORNATA (18 ottobre 2025)
Roma-Cagliari

9ª GIORNATA (25 ottobre 2025)
Roma-Torino

10ª GIORNATA (1° novembre 2025)
Bologna-Roma

11ª GIORNATA (8 novembre 2025)
Roma-Inter

12ª GIORNATA (22 novembre 2025)
Juventus-Roma

13ª GIORNATA (29 novembre 2025)
Roma-Lecce

14ª GIORNATA (6 dicembre 2025)
Cesena-Roma

15ª GIORNATA (13 dicembre 2025)
Roma-Lazio

16ª GIORNATA (17 dicembre 2025)
Monza-Roma

17ª GIORNATA (20 dicembre 2025)
Roma-Hellas Verona

18ª GIORNATA (3 gennaio 2026)
Milan-Roma

19ª GIORNATA (10 gennaio 2026)
Roma-Cremonese

20ª GIORNATA (17 gennaio 2026)
Cagliari-Roma

21ª GIORNATA (21 gennaio 2026)
Torino-Roma

22ª GIORNATA (24 gennaio 2026)
Roma-Bologna

23ª GIORNATA (31 gennaio 2026)
Lecce-Roma

24ª GIORNATA (7 febbraio 2026)
Roma-Genoa

25ª GIORNATA (14 febbraio 2026)
Inter-Roma

26ª GIORNATA (21 febbraio 2026)
Roma-Cesena

27ª GIORNATA (28 febbraio 2026)
Roma-Milan

28ª GIORNATA (4 marzo 2026)
Frosinone-Roma

29ª GIORNATA (7 marzo 2026)
Roma-Parma

30ª GIORNATA (14 marzo 2026)
Fiorentina-Roma

31ª GIORNATA (21 marzo 2026)
Roma-Monza

32ª GIORNATA (4 aprile 2026)
Atalanta-Roma

33ª GIORNATA (11 aprile 2026)
Roma-Napoli

34ª GIORNATA (18 aprile 2026)
Lazio-Roma

35ª GIORNATA (25 aprile 2026)
Roma-Juventus

36ª GIORNATA (2 maggio 2026)
Cremonese-Roma

37ª GIORNATA (9 maggio 2026)
Roma-Sassuolo

38ª GIORNATA (16 maggio 2026)
Hellas Verona-Roma

(legaserie.it)

