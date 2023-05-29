Olanda, i convocati di Koeman per la Nations League: chiamata per Wijnaldum

L'Olanda ha comunicato su Twitter i 26 convocati dal commissario tecnico Ronald Koeman per la fase finale della Nations League, che si giocherà proprio nei Paesi Bassi a metà giugno. L'ex tecnico del Barcellona ha chiamato anche il centrocampista della Roma, Georginio Wijnaldum.
Questo l'elenco completo:
Portieri: Justin Bijlow (Feyenoord), Mark Flekken (SC Freiburg), Andries Noppert (sc Heerenveen);
Difensori: Nathan Aké (Manchester City), Daley Blind (Bayern Monaco), Sven Botman (Newcastle United), Denzel Dumfries (Internazionale), Lutsharel Geertruida (Feyenoord), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Matthijs de Ligt (Bayern Monaco), Tyrell Malacia (Manchester United), Jurriën Timber (Ajax);
Centrocampisti: Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona), Teun Koopmeiners (Atalanta), Tijjani Reijnders (AZ), Marten de Roon (Atalanta), Joey Veerman (PSV), Mats Wieffer (Feyenoord), Georginio Wijnaldum (Roma);
Attaccanti: Steven Bergwijn (Ajax), Memphis Depay (Atlético Madrid), Cody Gakpo (Liverpool), Noa Lang (Club Brugge), Donyell Malen (Borussia Dortmund), Xavi Simons (PSV), Wout Weghorst (Manchester United).
Presenting our #NationsLeague Squad! ??#NothingLikeOranje pic.twitter.com/BEGc6kP2ih
— OnsOranje (@OnsOranje) May 29, 2023