Gambia-Sudan del Sud: ancora titolare Darboe (FOTO)

Altra chance per Ebrima Darboe. Il giovane centrocampista della Roma partirà ancora titolare nel centrocampo della sua nazionale nel match di oggi, ovvero Gambia-Sudan del Sud. Il tecnico Saintfiet ha deciso di affidarsi al classe 2001 anche in questa amichevole che si disputerà in Marocco, a El-Jadida.

Sheikh Sibi, Modou Barrow and Yusupha Bobb given their first starts by Tom Saintfiet. While Noah Sonko and Dembo Darboe returned to their clubs due to a pre-camp training, Sulayman Marreh is suspended having received a red card at the end of Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Sierra Leone. pic.twitter.com/pM0xDC39nS

— Official GFF ?? (@TheGambiaFF) October 12, 2021