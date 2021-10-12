Gambia-Sudan del Sud: ancora titolare Darboe (FOTO)

12/10/2021 alle 15:17.
darboe

Altra chance per Ebrima Darboe. Il giovane centrocampista della Roma partirà ancora titolare nel centrocampo della sua nazionale nel match di oggi, ovvero Gambia-Sudan del Sud. Il tecnico Saintfiet ha deciso di affidarsi al classe 2001 anche in questa amichevole che si disputerà in Marocco, a El-Jadida.

