VIDEO - Euro 2020, Italia-Inghilterra: tifosi azzurri aggrediti a Wembley

L'Italia sale sul tetto d'Europa vincendo Euro 2020 a Wembley contro l'Inghilterra ai rigori, ma i tifosi azzurri presenti nell'impianto sono stati aggrediti dai sostenitori inglesi. Come si vede nel video condiviso sui social, i tifosi inglesi attendono gli italiani per poi picchiarli. È stato necessario, di conseguenza, l'intervento degli steward.

england fans are sore racist violent losers that need to be punished by fifa. we can't just sit & watch them physically attack italy fans at wembley then hurl racial insults at rashford, sancho & saka. fifa needs to act. we need to create an environment safe for players & fans.? pic.twitter.com/gJOv5xT2dt

— #diaryofnasawali (@nasawali_phame) July 12, 2021