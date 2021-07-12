VIDEO - Euro 2020, Italia-Inghilterra: tifosi azzurri aggrediti a Wembley

12/07/2021 alle 09:36.
tifosi-wembley-aggrediti

L'Italia sale sul tetto d'Europa vincendo Euro 2020 a Wembley contro l'Inghilterra ai rigori, ma i tifosi azzurri presenti nell'impianto sono stati aggrediti dai sostenitori inglesi. Come si vede nel video condiviso sui social, i tifosi inglesi attendono gli italiani per poi picchiarli. È stato necessario, di conseguenza, l'intervento degli steward.

Altri argomenti...

Ultime notizie...