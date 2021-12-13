Champions League, errore nel sorteggio: sarà ripetuto alle 15:00

Errore grossolano dell'Uefa durante il sorteggio degli Ottavi di Champions League. Secondo quanto informa la stessa UEFA tramite i propri canali social, l'errore sarebbe stato dovuto a un errore tecnico del software del provider esterno. L'errore commesso riguarda l'accoppiamento tra Manchester United e Villarreal, che non avrebbero potuto affrontarsi avendo preso parte allo stesso girone nella fase a gruppi. Sorteggio dichiarato nullo: sarà ripetuto interamente alle 15.

Following a technical problem with the software of an external service provider that instructs the officials as to which teams are eligible to play each other, a material error occurred in the draw for the UEFA Champions League Round of 16.

— UEFA (@UEFA) December 13, 2021