Champions League, errore nel sorteggio: sarà ripetuto alle 15:00

13/12/2021 alle 13:49.
champions-league-3

Errore grossolano dell'Uefa durante il sorteggio degli Ottavi di . Secondo quanto informa la stessa UEFA tramite i propri canali social, l'errore sarebbe stato dovuto a un errore tecnico del software del provider esterno. L'errore commesso riguarda l'accoppiamento tra Manchester United e Villarreal, che non avrebbero potuto affrontarsi avendo preso parte allo stesso girone nella fase a gruppi. Sorteggio dichiarato nullo: sarà ripetuto interamente alle 15.

Ultime notizie...