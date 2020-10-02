Europa League: il calendario dei gironi. Per la Roma esordio il 22 ottobre esordio in casa del Young Boys

La Uefa ha reso noto il calendario dei gironi di Europa League. La Roma, inserita nel gruppo A insieme a Cluj, Young Boys e Cska Sofia, esordirà il 22 ottobre alle 18.55 in casa del Young Boys e chiuderà il girone in trasferta in casa della squadra bulgara. Di seguito il calendario della Roma nella fase a gironi:

22 OTTOBRE ore 18.55 Young Boys - Roma

29 OTTOBRE ore 21.00 Roma - Cska Sofia

5 NOVEMBRE ore 18.55 Roma - Cluj

26 NOVEMBRE ore 21.00 Cluj - Roma

3 DICEMBRE ore 21.00 Roma - Young Boys

10 DICEMBRE ore 18.55 Cska Sofia - Roma