Serie A: la Roma con la peggior differenza di expected goals rispetto alla scorsa stagione

Come riferisce una statistica pubblicata dal match analyst della Nazionale, Simone Contran, in una comparazione tra gli "expected goals" accumulati in questa prima metà di stagione e la passata, la Roma è all'ultimo posto. Quasi -0,8% il dato in negativo tra l'ultima squadra di Fonseca e la prima di Mourinho. In questa graduatoria, al primo posto con saldo positivo ci sono Torino e, più staccate indietro, Inter e Fiorentina. Atalanta al penultimo posto, proprio davanti alla Roma.

The teams that turn out to have improved the most halfway through the season are @TorinoFC_1906, @Inter and @acffiorentina.

On the other hand, @OfficialASRoma, @Atalanta_BC and @Udinese_1896 are seeing a significant dip in performance compared to the first half of 2020/21. pic.twitter.com/f9GS1KbPgR

— Simone Contran (@SimoneContran10) December 30, 2021