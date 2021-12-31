Serie A: la Roma con la peggior differenza di expected goals rispetto alla scorsa stagione

31/12/2021 alle 11:08.
Come riferisce una statistica pubblicata dal match analyst della Nazionale, Simone Contran, in una comparazione tra gli "expected goals" accumulati in questa prima metà di stagione e la passata, la Roma è all'ultimo posto. Quasi -0,8% il dato in negativo tra l'ultima squadra di Fonseca e la prima di Mourinho. In questa graduatoria, al primo posto con saldo positivo ci sono Torino e, più staccate indietro, e . Atalanta al penultimo posto, proprio davanti alla Roma.

