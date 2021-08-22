Mourinho: il più veloce nell'era dei 3 punti ad ottenere 50 vittorie in Serie A

José Mourinho, con la vittoria ottenuta sulla Fiorentina, aggiorna i suoi numeri straordinari. Lo Special One è l'allenatore più veloce, nell'era dei 3 punti per vittoria, a tagliare il traguardo delle 50 vittorie in Serie A, così come aveva fatto anche in Premier League ed in Liga.

50 - José #Mourinho has become the fastest manager to reach 50 Serie A wins (77 games) in the three points for a win era (since 1994-95). The Portuguese coach is also the fastest manager to have reached 50 wins both in Premier League (63 games) and in LaLiga (62). Perfectionist. pic.twitter.com/4rv8AOGX1l

— OptaPaolo ? (@OptaPaolo) August 22, 2021