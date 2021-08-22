Mourinho: il più veloce nell'era dei 3 punti ad ottenere 50 vittorie in Serie A

22/08/2021 alle 23:24.
photo_2021-08-19_20-18-33

José Mourinho, con la vittoria ottenuta sulla , aggiorna i suoi numeri straordinari. Lo Special One è l'allenatore più veloce, nell'era dei 3 punti per vittoria, a tagliare il traguardo delle 50 vittorie in Serie A, così come aveva fatto anche in Premier League ed in Liga.

Altri argomenti...

Ultime notizie...