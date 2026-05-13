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Real Madrid: ad un passo il ritorno di Mourinho in panchina

13/05/2026 alle 19:11.
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José Mourinho é ad un passo dal ritorno al Real Madrid. Come scrive Fabrizio Romano la trattativa è alle fasi finali, ma i colloqui procedono bene. Si attende l'ok definitivo di Florentino Perez, alle prese con le elezioni presidenziali.