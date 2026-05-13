Real Madrid: ad un passo il ritorno di Mourinho in panchina

José Mourinho é ad un passo dal ritorno al Real Madrid. Come scrive Fabrizio Romano la trattativa è alle fasi finali, ma i colloqui procedono bene. Si attende l'ok definitivo di Florentino Perez, alle prese con le elezioni presidenziali.

?⚪️ José Mourinho’s return to Real Madrid now advancing to the final stages. Talks are progressing well.



Final approval from Florentino Pérez still needed + likely to wait until the elections…



…but Mourinho is ready and talks have been productive. pic.twitter.com/02E3L0GVok

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 13, 2026