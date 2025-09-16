EA Sports FC 26 (FIFA 26): Release Date, Editions, Early Access, Cross-Play, Specs, and Roadmap

EA Sports FC 26 launches worldwide on September 26, 2025, with Ultimate Edition early access starting September 19, 2025 for players who pre-order by August 26.

The game arrives on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC. Two editions are available: Standard ($69.99) and Ultimate ($99.99). Cross-play and cross-progression are included within console families, and PC players benefit from updated system requirements and optimizations.

Release Date, Platforms, and Editions

Release date: September 26, 2025

Early access: September 19, 2025 for Ultimate Edition pre-orders (deadline: August 26, 2025)

Platforms: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC

Editions: Standard ($69.99) and Ultimate ($99.99). Switch pricing trends slightly lower.

Cover Stars:

Standard Edition: Jude Bellingham & Jamal Musiala

Ultimate Edition: Zlatan Ibrahimović

Pre-Orders and Early Access

Players who pre-order the Ultimate Edition by August 26 receive:

7-day early access (September 19, 2025)

Up to 6,000 FC Points (4,500 on Switch)

Season 1 Premium Pass

Extra Player Evolution slot

Archetype Unlock consumable

Double XP boosts

Career Mode ICON players and staff bonuses

Untradeable ICON item that upgrades post-launch

Cross-Play, Cross-Progression, and Version Differences

Cross-Play: Limited to the same console generation. PS5 players match with PS5, Xbox Series X|S with each other, and PS4 with Xbox One.

Cross-Progression: Progress carries within console families (PS4 → PS5, Xbox One → Xbox Series X|S) when tied to the same EA account.

Platform Notes:

Xbox Ultimate Edition includes dual entitlement (One + Series X|S).

Nintendo Switch editions have reduced FC Points and no crossover bonuses.

PC players can access early through EA Play Pro.

PC System Requirements

Minimum Specs:

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)

CPU: Intel Core i5 6600 / AMD Ryzen 5 1600

GPU: GTX 1050 Ti 4GB / RX 570 4GB

RAM: 8 GB

Storage: 50 GB

Recommended Specs:

OS: Windows 10/11 (64-bit)

CPU: Intel Core i7 9700K / Ryzen 7 3700X

GPU: RTX 2070 Super 8GB / RX 6700 XT 10GB

RAM: 16 GB

Storage: 50 GB on SSD

Setup Checklist:

Install latest GPU drivers

Update Windows + DirectX 12

Free up 60 GB SSD space

Disable background apps for smoother frame pacing

Post-Launch Roadmap

After release, EA Sports FC 26 will introduce:

Seasonal live updates

Expanded Rivals and Champs modes

New Player Evolutions in Ultimate Team

Career Mode Manager Live Challenges

Ongoing updates for Clubs and VOLTA

Regular content drops will ensure that Ultimate Team, Career Mode, and Clubs stay engaging throughout the year.

Conclusion: Key Takeaways

August 26, 2025: Pre-order cutoff for Ultimate Edition bonuses and early access.

September 19, 2025: Ultimate Edition and EA Play Pro early access begins.

September 26, 2025: Global launch across all platforms.

If your priority is early access and building an elite Ultimate Team, the Ultimate Edition is the smarter choice. For casual players focused on Career Mode, the Standard Edition delivers the essentials at a lower price.

To prepare for launch, free up storage space, update your system, and plan your club economy ahead of time.