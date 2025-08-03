Calciomercato Roma, dall'Inghilterra: lo United potrebbe prendere in considerazione offerte per Hojlund

03/08/2025 alle 16:12.
Nonosante le dichiarazioni di qualche giorno fa, quando ha dichiarato che il suo obiettivo è restare al Manchester United, il futuro di Rasmus Hojlund con i Red Devils non è poi così certo. Come riporta l'emittente satellitare inglese, infatti, lo United potrebbe prendere in considerazione offerte per l'attaccante danese, a patto che siano congrue sia per il club che per il giocatore. L'ex Atalanta, da tempo, è uno dei nomi preferiti da Gian Piero Gasperini.