Calciomercato Roma, dall'Inghilterra: lo United potrebbe prendere in considerazione offerte per Hojlund

Nonosante le dichiarazioni di qualche giorno fa, quando ha dichiarato che il suo obiettivo è restare al Manchester United, il futuro di Rasmus Hojlund con i Red Devils non è poi così certo. Come riporta l'emittente satellitare inglese, infatti, lo United potrebbe prendere in considerazione offerte per l'attaccante danese, a patto che siano congrue sia per il club che per il giocatore. L'ex Atalanta, da tempo, è uno dei nomi preferiti da Gian Piero Gasperini.

It’s understood Manchester United could suitable consider offers for Rasmus Hojlund provided it was right for the club and the player ? pic.twitter.com/QXmi4PgcEn — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 3, 2025