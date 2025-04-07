Dall'Inghilterra, Juric lascia il Southampton: il tecnico si è dimesso dopo la retrocessione (VIDEO)

07/04/2025 alle 12:14.
ivan-juric-southampton

Un anno horribilis per Ivan Juric, che dopo la nefasta parentesi alla Roma, ha vissuto una stagione ancor più complicata sulla panchina del Southampton, culminata con la retrocessione del club a 7 giornate dalla fine e con soli 10 punti in classifica. Come riporta l'emittente satellitare inglese, il tecnico croato avrebbe già lasciato i Saints rassegnando le dimissione.