VIDEO - Fenerbahçe, Mourinho risponde a Icardi alla sua maniera: "È un GOAT..."

Mourinho risponde a Icardi. L'ex attaccante dell'Inter ha definito Mourinho "the crying one" e il tecnico portoghese ha risposto a modo suo giocando sul doppio senso della parola goat (greatest of all time, ma anche capra): "Icardi è un goat e io mi rifiuto di commentare un goat. È troppo grande, non commento".

"Icardi is a goat, I refuse to comment on goats" ? Fenerbahce boss Jose Mourinho responds to Galatasaray's Mauro Icardi who called him "the crying one" ? pic.twitter.com/HKMMSt8ZeS — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) February 12, 2025