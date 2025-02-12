VIDEO - Fenerbahçe, Mourinho risponde a Icardi alla sua maniera: "È un GOAT..."

12/02/2025 alle 20:07.
Mourinho risponde a Icardi. L'ex attaccante dell'Inter ha definito Mourinho "the crying one" e il tecnico portoghese ha risposto a modo suo giocando sul doppio senso della parola goat (greatest of all time, ma anche capra): "Icardi è un goat e io mi rifiuto di commentare un goat. È troppo grande, non commento".