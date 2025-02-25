The best bonus buys games to play at Robocat in 2025

Bonus Buys is a very demanded feature among modern slot machine players, and there are hundreds of games utilizing it. The community of https://robocat.it/ has collectively voted for the very best releases in this niche, to allow other users to start learning this mechanic with the worthiest of games.

Wild Bounty Showdown

The first title selected by the Robocat community is called Wild Bounty Showdown. It was developed by PG Soft, a company that has been steadily growing its market share over the last couple of years. It is mainly known for the unusual layouts of its games and some advanced bonus features, and Wild Bounty Showdown is definitely one of the best examples in these terms.

The grid of this slot includes six reels, while the number of rows varies between three and five among them. This results in up to 3,000 betways available for the gamblers to find matching symbols, while the Return to Player value of the machine reaches a whopping 96.75%. The maximum payout multiplier is also very decent, as it reaches x5,000 in this game.

As for the Bonus Buys feature, it is used to trigger the series of modified free spins. Each successful match landed throughout these bonus rounds increases the multiplier that is later applied to all winnings all the way up to 1,024, creating opportunities for some massive payouts. It is worth mentioning that this and all other games on this list come with high variance indexes.

Fist of Destruction

The second Robocat game with a worthy Bonus Buys feature is called Fist of Destruction. It was created by Hacksaw Gaming, a company that is well-known for making Free Spins rounds in its games very engaging and thrilling. Combined with an interesting art style, it becomes immediately apparent why players have voted for this title.

The base game has a layout with four rows, five reels, and fourteen paylines, which is fairly unusual for modern slots. Its Return to Player value stays on the level of 96.30%, while the maximum payout coefficient reaches x30,000. Needless to say, both these metrics make the slot immediately appealing to long term grinders and experienced gamblers.

As for its bonus mini-game, it is an entire spectacle the players get to watch and participate in. Throughout the spins, the users follow a battle of two heroes, where the winner determines the modifiers that are going to be applied until the end of the run. Such an approach makes every bonus game feel unique, adding a ton of replay value to the experience.

Gates of Olympus

The last Robocat game in the selection is the iconic Gates of Olympus slot by Pragmatic Play. It would not be possible to have a list of the best Bonus Buys slots without a Pragmatic game on it, and Gates of Olympus was the peak of the studio’s creativity, according to many players. Despite its initial release years ago, it still looks fresh and modern, and it is still trending at almost every online casino in the world.

Gates of Olympus has a layout with six vertical reels and five horizontal rows, granting the users a ton of space to benefit from the Scatter Pays feature. Its Return to Player value of 96.50% and its maximum payout coefficient of x10,000 are still some of the best metrics in the entire genre, which partially explains the game’s success in the long run.

Of course, the most interesting part of Gates of Olympus is its bonus mini-game. It is essentially a series of free spins, where the biggest twist is that the players can accumulate a massive multiplier throughout the run. Each multiplier symbol is saved, creating an opportunity for some incredible payouts during the last spins.

I migliori giochi con bonus da giocare a Robocat nel 2025

Il Bonus Buys è una funzione molto richiesta dai giocatori di slot machine moderne e ci sono centinaia di giochi che lo utilizzano. La comunità di https://robocat.it/ ha votato collettivamente le migliori uscite in questa nicchia, per consentire agli altri utenti di iniziare a imparare questa meccanica con i giochi più validi.

Wild Bounty Showdown

Il primo titolo selezionato dalla comunità di Robocat si chiama Wild Bounty Showdown. È stato sviluppato da PG Soft, un'azienda che negli ultimi due anni ha visto crescere costantemente la propria quota di mercato. È nota soprattutto per i layout insoliti dei suoi giochi e per alcune funzioni bonus avanzate, e Wild Bounty Showdown è sicuramente uno dei migliori esempi in questo senso.

La griglia di questa slot comprende sei rulli, mentre il numero di righe varia da tre a cinque. Ciò si traduce in un massimo di 3.000 linee di puntata a disposizione degli scommettitori per trovare simboli corrispondenti, mentre il valore del ritorno al giocatore della macchina raggiunge un enorme 96,75%. Anche il moltiplicatore di vincita massima è molto buono, in quanto raggiunge x5.000 in questo gioco.

Per quanto riguarda la funzione Bonus Acquisti, essa viene utilizzata per attivare la serie di giri gratuiti modificati. Ogni partita riuscita durante questi giri bonus aumenta il moltiplicatore che viene successivamente applicato a tutte le vincite fino a 1.024, creando opportunità di vincite massicce. Vale la pena di ricordare che questo e tutti gli altri giochi di questo elenco presentano indici di varianza elevati.

Fist of Destruction

Il secondo gioco Robocat con una degna funzione di acquisto di Bonus si chiama Fist of Destruction. È stato creato da Hacksaw Gaming, una società nota per rendere i giri gratuiti dei suoi giochi molto coinvolgenti ed emozionanti. In combinazione con uno stile artistico interessante, diventa immediatamente evidente il motivo per cui i giocatori hanno votato per questo titolo.

Il gioco base ha un layout con quattro righe, cinque rulli e quattordici linee di pagamento, piuttosto insolito per le slot moderne. Il suo valore di ritorno al giocatore si mantiene sul livello del 96,30%, mentre il coefficiente di vincita massima arriva a x30.000. Inutile dire che entrambe queste metriche rendono la slot immediatamente appetibile per i grinder di lungo corso e per i giocatori esperti.

Per quanto riguarda il mini-gioco bonus, si tratta di un intero spettacolo a cui i giocatori possono assistere e partecipare. Durante i giri, gli utenti seguono una battaglia tra due eroi, in cui il vincitore determina i modificatori che verranno applicati fino alla fine della corsa. Questo approccio fa sì che ogni partita bonus sia unica, aggiungendo un valore di rigiocabilità all'esperienza.

Gates of Olympus

L'ultimo gioco Robocat della selezione è l'iconica slot Gates of Olympus di Pragmatic Play. Non sarebbe possibile avere un elenco delle migliori slot con Bonus Buys senza un gioco Pragmatic, e Gates of Olympus è stato il picco della creatività dello studio, secondo molti giocatori. Nonostante sia stata rilasciata anni fa, sembra ancora fresca e moderna, ed è ancora di tendenza in quasi tutti i casinò online del mondo.

Gates of Olympus ha un layout con sei rulli verticali e cinque file orizzontali, garantendo agli utenti un sacco di spazio per beneficiare della funzione Scatter Pays. Il suo valore di ritorno al giocatore del 96,50% e il suo coefficiente di vincita massima di x10.000 sono ancora tra le migliori metriche dell'intero genere, il che spiega in parte il successo del gioco nel lungo periodo.

Naturalmente, la parte più interessante di Gates of Olympus è il suo mini-gioco bonus. Si tratta essenzialmente di una serie di giri gratuiti, dove il colpo di scena più grande è che i giocatori possono accumulare un enorme moltiplicatore nel corso del gioco. Ogni simbolo del moltiplicatore viene salvato, creando un'opportunità di vincite incredibili durante gli ultimi giri.