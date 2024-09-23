}

Milan, Abraham: "Ho giocato tanti derby ma nessuno è come quello di Milano" (VIDEO)

23/09/2024 alle 13:59.
Tra i protagonisti della vittoria del Milan sull'Inter c'è stato anche Tammy Abraham. L'attaccante inglese ha parlato nel post partita, elogiando la bellezza del derby di Milano. Le sue parole: "La rivalità è pazzesca. Ho giocato tanti grandi derby, ma niente è stato come quello di questa sera. È stata una serata speciale per noi, ce la siamo goduta insieme ai nostri tifosi".
