Milan, Abraham: "Ho giocato tanti derby ma nessuno è come quello di Milano" (VIDEO)

Tra i protagonisti della vittoria del Milan sull'Inter c'è stato anche Tammy Abraham. L'attaccante inglese ha parlato nel post partita, elogiando la bellezza del derby di Milano. Le sue parole: "La rivalità è pazzesca. Ho giocato tanti grandi derby, ma niente è stato come quello di questa sera. È stata una serata speciale per noi, ce la siamo goduta insieme ai nostri tifosi".

"The rivalry is crazy. I've played in some big derby games, but nothing hits the same as tonight." ?@MikeGrella10 catches up with @tammyabraham following his first experience in the Derby della Madonnina ?? pic.twitter.com/wk0jfXY6Es

