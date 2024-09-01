Calciomercato Roma: Smalling all'Al-Fahya FC. Domani le visite mediche nella Capitale

È fatta per il passaggio di Chris Smalling all'Al-Fahya FC. L'inglese giocherà in Arabia Saudita: accordo fra i due club e con il giocatore, che firmerà un contratto fino al 2026. Domani le visite mediche a Roma.

??? Chris Smalling leaves European football and he will play for Al-Fahya FC in Saudi Arabia, here we go!

Deal done with AS Roma and also with the player now as former #MUFC CB will sign contract until 2026.

Medical on Monday in Rome.

AS Roma will sign Hermoso as new CB. pic.twitter.com/QQE1LFg4du

