Calciomercato Roma: Smalling all'Al-Fahya FC. Domani le visite mediche nella Capitale

01/09/2024 alle 09:12.
smalling-roma-bayer

È fatta per il passaggio di Chris Smalling all'Al-Fahya FC. L'inglese giocherà in Arabia Saudita: accordo fra i due club e con il giocatore, che firmerà un contratto fino al 2026. Domani le visite mediche a Roma.
