Abdulhamid, prime immagini da giocatore della Roma. Indosserà la maglia numero 12 (VIDEO)

Dopo lo sbarco di ieri nella Capitale, Saud Abdulhamid è pronto a diventare a tutti gli effetti un giocatore della Roma. Come mostrano i media sauditi, infatti, il giocatore ha lasciato questa mattina l'hotel dove ha trascorso la notte, si sta recando a firmare il contratto che lo legherà alla Roma.

Update on Saud Abdulhamid:

Saud Abdulhamid has just left the hotel and is on his way to sign the contract with AS Roma.

The move is getting closer as Al Hilal works on finalizing the details of this surprising deal.#AlHilal #ASRoma #TransferNewspic.twitter.com/7mlpzgN4Ot

— Saudi League BUZZ ? (@SaudiLeagueBuzz) August 27, 2024