Abdulhamid, prime immagini da giocatore della Roma. Indosserà la maglia numero 12 (VIDEO)

27/08/2024 alle 10:19.
screenshot-2024-08-27-111044

Dopo lo sbarco di ieri nella Capitale, Saud Abdulhamid è pronto a diventare a tutti gli effetti un giocatore della Roma. Come mostrano i media sauditi, infatti, il giocatore ha lasciato questa mattina l'hotel dove ha trascorso la notte, si sta recando a firmare il contratto che lo legherà alla Roma.

In attesa dell'ufficialità arrivano anche le prime immagini di Saud Abdulhamid da giocatore della Roma. Il terzino saudita indosserà la maglia numero 12.
Clicky